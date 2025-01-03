PrintWatch: Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Fourth Printing of It's Jeff

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jeff the land shark, printwatch

PrintWatch: Jeff The Land Shark gets himself a Fourth Printing of It's Jeff #1 from Marvel Comics in February 2025

Printwatch: The explosion of Jeff the Land-Shark, brought by the success of the new video game Marvel's Rivals, has seen the value of Jeff's first appearances rocket, as well as greater demand for his own comic book series. It's Jeff #1 has gone to a fourth printing, alongside It's Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1 getting a second printing, both for the 2nd of February, 2025.

IT'S JEFF #1 GURIHIRU 4TH PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620636000114

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 1/13/2025

On Sale: 02/12/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Gurihiru

JEFF THE LANDSHARK STARS IN HIS OWN FIN-TASTIC COMIC! Since his very first appearance, Jeff the Land Shark has flooded our hearts like an adorable tidal wave! Now the ingenious, the extraordinary, the unbearably innocent Jeff embarks on his own adventures across the Marvel Universe! You thought it was safe doing laundry or going for a leisurely swim in the pool?but no activity can protect against Jeff's cuteness! Collecting the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and tail…we mean tale! Kids to Adults

IT'S JEFF: THE JEFF-VERSE #1 GURIHIRU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620636000212

Price: $5.99

FOC Date: 1/13/2025

On Sale: 02/12/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Gurihiru

THE DANGEROUSLY ADORABLE JEFF THE LAND SHARK RETURNS!

Jeff the Land Shark embarks on another series of madcap adventures with guest spots from some of your favorite heroes! Whether he's orchestrating a pet shop takeover, or solving a high-stakes mystery like "what's the best street-food snack" (the answer will SHOCK you, True Believer), Jeff is flipping his fantastic fins all over the Marvel Universe! Stealing hearts and cookies with equal impunity! Collecting issues #13-24 of the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and never-before-seen story from beloved creators Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru! Kids to Adults

