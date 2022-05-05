PrintWatch: Justice League, Robin, Deathstroke & Grim Second Prints

PrintWatch: DC Comics is having a spurt of new printings, but only if your comics are written by Josh Williamson it seems. So that's Justice League #75, Robin #13, and Deathstroke Inc. #8.

PrintWatch: Justice League #75 2nd printing will be in stores on the 31st of May, one week before the launch of Dark Crisis #1 and will also include the story "Who Are the Justice League" by Williamson and Jim Cheung, which first appears in Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition. Justice League #75 Second Printing arrives with a cover by Dark Crisis artist Daniel Sampere, the same illustration seen beneath the acetate cover of the original printing of Justice League #75.

PrintWatch: Deathstroke Inc. #8 and Robin #13, Parts Three and Four of Shadow War, respectively, will receive Second Printings on Final Order Cutoff on the 15th of May, with an on-sale date of the 7th of June. Deathstroke Inc. #8 Second Printing, by Williamson and artist Paolo Pantalena, will arrive with a black-and-white version of the issue's 1:25 connecting variant cover by artist Roger Cruz. Correspondingly, Robin #13 Second Printing, by Williamson and Cruz, will arrive with a black-and-white version of that issue's 1:25 connecting variant cover by Cruz.

PrintWatch: Grim #1 get a second printing. The series, already Boom's highest ordered creator-owned launch of 2022 at over 75,000 copies, is now tracking to be the publisher's next breakout hit following in Erica Slaughter and Laila Starr's footsteps.

PrintWatch: In the previous PrintWatch, we mentioned that we were to get third printings of Ghost Rider #1 and second printings of Black Panther #5, Ghost Rider #2, Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2 for the 8th of June, But we have no covers to go with. Well, now we do.

BLACK PANTHER #5 2ND PTG CABAL VAR

MAR228728

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Juan Cabal

T'Challa believes he's found the traitor in his ranks, but is his paranoia getting the best of him? As the investigation shines a dangerously bright light on the Black Panther's sleeper agent program, will his secrets turn Wakanda – and his fellow Avengers – against him for good?

Plus, more on Tosin, the exciting new hero of Wakanda!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 08, 2022

SRP: $3.99

GHOST RIDER #1 3RD PTG CORY SMITH VAR

MAR228729

(W) Ben Percy (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Cory Smith

JOHNNY BLAZE!!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out! Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 08, 2022

SRP: $5.99

GHOST RIDER #2 2ND PTG CORY SMITH VAR

MAR228730

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Cory Smith

The FBI assigns a team to investigate a recent surge in supernatural activity. A darkness is rising, and their hunt for answers puts them on a collision course with a mysterious, vengeful motorcyclist. Who is this so-called Ghost Rider, and what does he want? They follow rumors. They follow wreckage. And they discover the dark secrets of a roadside motel.

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 08, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-GWEN GWENVERSE #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG NAKAYAMA VAR

MAR228731

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jodie Nishijima (CA) David Nakayama

To stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world, Ghost Spider must team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time! But will this new ight of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try as it looks like she's out for revenge against ANOTHER Gwen Stacy!

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 08, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: We also get the cover for the Batman: Beyond the White Knight Showcase Edition that reprints #1 and #2 with a new colour cover (or rather, it will be) by Sean Murphy.