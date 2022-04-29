PrintWatch: Knights Of X, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider & White Knight

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting out second printings of What If: Miles Morales #2, House Of XCII #1 for the 1st of June, second printings of Black Panther #5, Ghost Rider #1, Ghost Rider #2, Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #2 and Wolverine #20 for the 8th of June. Then Amazing Spider-Man #1, Carnage #2, Knights Of X #1 and Punisher #2 for the 15th of June.

PrintWatch: Even though DC Comics is putting a second printing of Batman Beyond: The White Knight #1 for the 3rd of May for $4.99, they are also putting out a collection of the first two issues in one for $5.99. Which is a new thing to do. DC Comics states "Due to popular demand, Batman: Beyond the White Knight is returning to press for a new printing of #1 and #2—with both issues arriving in one single reprint edition! The Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-2 reprint will feature a new cover by Sean Murphy, to be revealed soon, at a $5.99 cover price." It will now be called the Batman: Beyond the White Knight Showcase Edition and I expect that naming style to continue with other such reprints.

So it's a second printing of #2 but a third printing of #1? What would you call that? This is a real PrintWatch dilemma…

WHAT IF MILES MORALES #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG PICHELLI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR228439

(W) John Ridley (A) Farid Karami (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES IS THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES… And in this reality, what he does isn't very nice. What if…Miles was taken from everything he ever knew – his family, his home, his life – and transformed into the most dangerous, immortal weapon of war the world has ever seen? Miles has been made into the Wolverine…but that doesn't mean he has to be what they made him… RATED T In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

MAR228440

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) David Baldeon

THE '90s ARE BACK – AGAIN!

Everyone's favorite '90s incarnations of the X-Men have returned…but this time, everything is even all-newer and all-more different! Mutantkind is taking a huge leap forward by founding their own nation on the island of Krakoa, guided by Professor X, Magneto, and a mysterious long-lived woman who knows more than she should. That's right – the '90s X-Men are tackling the Krakoan Age thirty years early… and it's NOT going to go the way you expect!

RATED T In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $3.99