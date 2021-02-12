PrintWatch: Last Ronin, Deep Water, Radiant Black Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 is still to be published – the first print is planned for next Wednesday. But it is already getting a second printing from IDW. As are two launch issues from Image Comics, Deep Water #1 and Radiant Black #1, both selling out and getting second print runs.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 22, 2021 SRP: $8.99

RADIANT BLACK #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Carlos Dattoli

For fans of INVINCIBLE and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes a brand-new ONGOING SERIES from acclaimed writer KYLE HIGGINS (Ultraman, C.O.W.L.) and artist MARCELO COSTA that reinvents superheroes for a new generation!

Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: He's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move… is moving back home with his parents.

But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes!

There's just one problem: The powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back… by any means necessary.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEEP BEYOND #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

(W) David Goy, Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Andrea Broccardo

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Feb 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99