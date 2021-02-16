PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #1 and Invincible #1 Get new Printings

PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #1 by Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti published by AfterShock Comics is getting a second printing after being a bit of a suprise hit for comic book stores in recent weeks. It is also being joined by a second printing for Invincible #1 by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker decades after the original for the new Amazon Prime Video animated series about to drop in March.

Second Printing ! Four years ago, a masked slasher began stalking the streets of New York City. Maniac Harry is inhuman, unkillable and unstoppable. Which is why the authorities' solution has been to ignore him, and let New Yorkers adapt to a world where death can strike at any mo-ment. When Maniac Harry starts killing his way through the subway system, trauma-haunted political aide Gina Greene and disgraced NYPD detective Zelda Pettibone become

determined to go rogue and destroy him. But how can they fight a monster when they can't fight City Hall? From Emmy Award-winning writer Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show, MST3K, Spider-Man & The X-Men) and artist Andrea Mutti (Port of Earth, Hellblazer) comes the horrifying story of what

happens when terror becomes the new normal. A frightening, thought-provoking, sometimes funny, always timely tale of murder, obsession and urban living. In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99

Celebrate the release of the INVINCIBLE animated series on Prime Video March 26th! This issue reprints the historic first issue of INVINCIBLE with a new cover by series artist Ryan Ottley, featuring Invincible and the Teen Team, as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the animated series! In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99