PrintWatch: Miracleman, Punisher, Hulk, Venom, Black Bags, Last Ronin

PrintWatch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 is getting a fifth and final printing from IDW. While issue 2 is getting a fourth printing.

PrintWatch: Godkiller: Spiderland #1 is getting a second printing, delayed due to supply chain woes, but is now set to publish alongside Godkiller: Spiderland #2. Oh and it will also be adults only and ship in a partially black polybag.

Here's what the naughty cover looks like, outside of the polybag.

PrintWatch: Black Mask also have a second printing for White #6. Just the nice normal cover for this one.

PrintWatch: While Marvel Comics has second printings for Timeless – with a New Punisher cover, a 1:25 Miracleman variant second printing, a 1:50 Miss Minutes cover, as well as second printings for Hulk #2, Venom #3, Moon Knight #6 and fourth printings for the Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus Vol 1.

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 5TH PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV218531

(W) Peter Laird, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorzi, Issac Escorza (CA) Ben Bishop

5th Printing ! It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read!

Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!"

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 10, 2022

SRP: $8.99

TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV218530

(W) Peter Laird, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza (CA) Ben Bishop

4th printing ! Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 10, 2022

SRP: $8.99

GODKILLER: SPIDERLAND #1 2nd Ptg

Artist: Corin M Howell

*Adults Only – ships in partially-black polybag (art shows cover in bag)

Synopsis: Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into The Abyss. Things get intense. Don't say we didn't warn you. On Sale Date: 1/26/2022

WHITE #6 2ND PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

NOV218873

(W) Kwanza Osajyefo (A) Jamal Igle (CA) Khary Randolph

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 Final Orders Due: Jan 10, 2022 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #3 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218000

(W) Ram V. (A) Bryan Hitch

• As everything Dylan Brock has come to know and love unravels around him, he is beginning to realize a terrible truth: The VENOM SYMBIOTE is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one.

• It's an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan's father, Eddie Brock, special as it may have been…is gone. And Dylan might be soon too.

RATED T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Jan 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

HULK #2 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218001

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"MAD SCIENTIST" PART 2 OF 6

Bruce Banner finally has total control with the Hulk locked away. But with a tight grip on his plans, Bruce forgot one thing…variables can happen at any time…and this one? Even Bruce couldn't have imagined. The craziness continues, as the Hulk hurdles further into space, but they are not alone out there!

RATED T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 Final Orders Due: Jan 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

TIMELESS #1 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218002

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Jesus Saiz

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon!

RATED TIn Shops: Feb 09, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 09, 2022

SRP: $5.99

TIMELESS #1 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV

MOON KNIGHT #6 2ND PTG

MARVEL COMICS

DEC218005

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

Beaten, bloody, his world burning down around him-this was how the Moon Knight was born. And now it's happening all over again. Outmaneuvered, outgunned, out-planned, Moon Knight's mysterious enemy has strode out of the shadows to strike-and when this villain strikes, they strike true. At the mercy of a maniac, will Moon Knight die yet again?

RATED T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jan 09, 2022

SRP: $3.99