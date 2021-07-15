PrintWatch: Nice House On The Lake, Justice League, Second Coming

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. Today we have two from DC Comics and one from Ahoy Comics that was originally announced as coming from DC Comics…

PrintWatch: The Nice House On The Lake #1 by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno is going back to the mill for a third printing with a distressed cover by Bueno along with a 1;25 incentive variant cover featuring Bueno's character designs, to be published on the 10th of August.

PrintWatch: DC Comics is also sending Justice League #65 back for a second printing, , to be published on the 10th of August.

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Steve Pugh, Sumit Kumar (CA) David Marquez. The Justice League heads to deep space, on the trail of the most dangerous new criminal in all the galaxy. The biggest threat to the United Planets is on the loose, and no one in the cosmos is safe. Meanwhile, on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice looking for clues to Black Canary's secret affiliation. What secret affiliation, you ask? It's a secret, duh! All this, and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League. Plus, as the Justice League Dark plans their next move, Batman makes his in Gotham. An ally from Etrigan's past holds the key to saving the present, but to retrieve it, the League and the Eternal Knights must venture deep into his twisted dreams. Little do they know, Randu Singh's mind is a maze that they could end up trapped in for good! Retail: $4.99

PrintWatch: Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #4 is going for a second printing as well.

From Renegade Game Studio.It's Jesus to the rescue when a bureaucracy menaces Sunstar's grandmother; and millions of lives are threatened by a villain Sunstar bullied in high school. PLUS: new AHOY prose stories & pictures. In Shops: Sep 01, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99