PrintWatch: No/One, The Ambassadors, Junk Rabbit & Nemesis Reprinted PrintWatch: Image Comics has put four comic books to a second printing and one to a third. No-One, Nemesis, Ambassadors and Junk Rabbit.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has put four comic books to a second printing and one to a third printing. No-One #1 by Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato and Geraldo Borges has completely sold out yet again from Image Comics, going to a third print, along with No/One #2 going to second prints, and similar expected of #3 and #4 soon.

PrintWatch: The second issue of Mark Millar's The Ambassadors, this one drawn by Karl Kerschl, has also gone to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Jimmie Robinson's Junk Rabbit #1 has gone to a second printing.

PrintWatch: Mark Millar and Jorge Jiménez's Nemesis Reloaded #3 is also going to a second printing. The details for all four run below.

NO ONE #1 (OF 10) 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR238209

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Stephen Green, Mark Englert

MINISERIES PREMIERE Ten months ago, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh. In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol. Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE. Superstar writers KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and BRIAN BUCCELLATO (Chicken Devil) and rising-star artist GERALDO BORGES (Nightwing) bring you the extra-length first chapter of a true crime superhero drama in its own corner of the MASSIVE-VERSE! PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)! NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: May 17, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 24, 2023 SRP: $3.99

NO ONE #2 (OF 10) 2ND PTG MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR238293

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Goni Montes

As the "Who is No/One" podcast begins to spark national interest, the eye of the public turns on Julia. And when yet another body shows up with four bullets in its chest, Ben's investigation leads him to a personal crossroads-and a new suspect. PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)! NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: May 17, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 24, 2023 SRP: $3.99

AMBASSADORS #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG SPECIAL EDITION (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR238145

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Karl Kerschl

The six best people in the world will be given superpowers by a Korean billionaire who's cracked the superhuman code. First up is an Ambassador for India and his training at their secret Antarctic base.In Shops: May 17, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 24, 2023 SRP: $4.99

JUNK RABBIT #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR238146

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A/CA) Jimmie Robinson

A new hero rises from mountains of consumer waste, mass homelessness, and devastating climate change. Some call the hero a myth, an urban legend, but others know that it's the JUNK RABBIT come to life! JIMMIE ROBINSON brings a new take to the dystopian tale of how climate disaster alters not only our world, but also the heroes that literally rise from it. Swamp Thing meets RoboCop.In Shops: May 17, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 24, 2023 SRP: $3.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR238147

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

The secret origin of Nemesis. You DO NOT want to miss this. That is all.In Shops: May 17, 2023 Final Orders Due: Apr 24, 2023 SRP: $3.99

