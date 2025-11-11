Posted in: Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Printwatch: Planet She-Hulk & Star Trek: Last Starship Second Prints

Printwatch: Planet She-Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics and Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 from IDW get second printings

Article Summary Planet She-Hulk #1 gets a second printing with a new Matteo Lolli cover out this December from Marvel Comics

Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 secures a second printing, featuring a new mystery cover arriving January 2026

She-Hulk takes on Sakaar, tasked with keeping peace on a war-torn planet after Hulk’s cosmic saga

Star Trek’s Federation has fallen, and a revived Captain Kirk fights alongside the Borg to restore hope

PrintWatch: Two rather fun comic books have made it to second printings this week. Planet She-Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics and Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 from IDW Publishing. Let's see what we've got…

PrintWatch: Planet She-Hulk #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder that took some Monty Python tomfoolery to space is getting a second printing for the 24th of December, Christmas Eve, with a new cover by Matteo Lolli and a 1:25 virgin version of the original by Aaron Kuder.

PrintWatch: Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Adrián Bonilla tells the story of The Burn that destroyed Starfleet and the warp drive, and a revived Captain Kirk working with the Borg to bring it all back, with a second unseen, uncredited cover for the 7th of January 2026.

Planet She-Hulk (2025-) #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Aaron Kuder

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE! SHE-HULK is back, and she's… stuck on Sakaar?? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission… is she up for the task?

The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first. Fresh off the run Screen Rant calls one of "the greatest eras in the history of Star Trek comics," writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly along with rising star and artist Adrián Bonilla (Alkaios, Let Her Be Evil), now bring you a new mission the likes of which comics have never seen before. For seven centuries, the United Federation of Planets brought together the entire Galaxy with peace, stability, enlightenment, and the promise of mutual protection. And then, in one terrible moment, it all crumbled in an event known as THE BURN, a Galaxy-wide disastrous event in which dilithium has gone inert, causing the detonation of every active warp core. The only ship remaining is a hack-and-slash Enterprise-Omega and its ragtag crew. Facing a true Wild West in space, the crew will need to make use of what few resources they have to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the universe…and Captain Kirk will have to face a future without the Federation he loved so dearly…

