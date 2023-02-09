PrintWatch: Red Goblin, Storm, Bishop, Once Upon A Time Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Red Goblin, Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants, Bishop: War College, Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World and Comics For Choice get second or third printings.

Published
by
|
Comments

It's PrintWatch time! A run around various comic book publishers looking at what they will be pumping out in second and third printings in upcoming weeks, with all the cover images they have released – and catching up on those from previous Printwatches.

PrintWatch: Marvel has sent Red Goblin #1 by Alex Paknadel and  Jan Bazaldua back for a second printing with an additional 1:25 variant for the 22nd of March. There are also second printings for Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina and Bishop: War Collage #1 by J Holtham and Sean Damien Hill but we don't have covers for those yet.

PrintWatch: Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 by Jason Aaron and Alexandre Tefenkgi has sold out of a second printing from Boom Studios and has gone to a third printing, available in comic shops for the 8th of March.

PrintWatch: Comics For Choice is going to a second printing from Alternative Comics for the 22nd of March. Comics For Choice is an anthology of comics about abortion. 60+ artists and writers have created comics that share their own experiences, and educate readers on the history of abortion, current political struggles, activism, and more. This updated edition includes additional comics that address the changing landscape of abortion rights. Created by Hazel Newlevant, Whit Taylor, Sophia Foster-Dimino, Leah Hayes, Anna Bongiovanni, Jennifer Camper, Ally Shwed, Kat Fajardo, Rickie Solinger, Renee Bracey Sherman, and Dr. Cynthia Greenlee.

Printwatch: From previous Printwatches, we now have the second printing covers for Saga #61, Amazing Spider-Man #18, Bloodline Daughter Of Blade #1, Dark Web Finale #1, Miles Morales Spider-Man #3, Scarlet Witch #2, Silver Surfer Ghost Light #1, Sins Of Sinister #1

 

