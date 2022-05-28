PrintWatch: Second Prints From Thor #25, Hulk #7 & Savage Avengers #1

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending three books back to print, two from the Banner War event and one from the returning Savage Avengers. Thor #25 and Hulk #7 also come with 1:25 sketch variant tiered second print covers as well.

PrintWatch: THOR #25 FRANK CVR

(W) Donny Cates, Various (A) Martin Coccolo, Various (CA) Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" PART TWO!

The 60th Anniversary celebration – and Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry – continues in the second installment of the crossover between the HULK and THOR series! Banner's newfound control of his rage is prolonging this fight more than Thor expected, and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative. Odin's breakthrough look into Banner's psyche seems to slow the violence, but will it be enough? Additionally, new creators to the THOR title bring glimpses into the possible futures of Thor and his friends!

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $5.99

PrintWatch: HULK #7

MAR220882

(W) Donny Cates (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" PART THREE!

In the third installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Iron Man interrupts a pivotal moment of Hulk and Thor's battle to settle a score. Equipped with new "Celestial Hulkbuster" armor of his own design, Tony is convinced that he can ensure Thor's victory and Hulk's capture. But sometimes what you don't know really can hurt you…

RATED T+ SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: SAVAGE AVENGERS #1 2ND PTG MAGNO VAR

MAR229619

(W) David Pepose (A/CA) Carlos Magno

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT, ALL-DANGEROUS TEAM ASSEMBLES!

Since his exile from the Hyborian Age, Conan the Barbarian has conquered the most dangerous foes the modern Marvel Universe has to offer – but what happens when this hard-edged Cimmerian finds himself on the run from the cybernetic soldier of the future known as Deathlok? Outgunned and outmatched, Conan must turn to an unlikely group of loners, berserkers, and killers if he hopes to survive the night – but can these Savage Avengers defy Deathlok's murderous manhunt, or will they become the next targets in the crosshairs of tomorrow? Don't miss out on a bold new beginning for Marvel's most savage super heroes, as Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout's Honor) and superstar artist Carlos Magno (KANG THE CONQUEROR, RoboCop: Dead or Alive) introduce a sensational new lineup that will resonate across every era of the House of Ideas!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jun 29, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 29, 2022 SRP: $3.99