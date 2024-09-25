Printwatch: Uncanny X-Men, Long Halloween & Mark Spears' Monsters

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Long Halloween, printwatch

Printwatch: Uncanny X-Men #3, Batman: The Long Halloween #0 and Mark Spears' Monsters #1 all go to second printings.

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #3 by Gail Simone and David Marquez gets a second printing with new cover art by Ryan Stegman.

Batman: The Long Halloween #0 reprints the final collaboration between Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale from DC Comics.

Mark Spears' Monsters #1 gets a second printing with new covers, featuring a horror saga set in the early 1980s.

Second printings for these popular issues will be available in stores in October and November 2024.

PrintWatch: Uncanny X-Men #3 by Gail Simone and David Marquez gets a second printing from Marvel Comics for the 6th of November, 2024 with a cover by Ryan Stegman, and a 1:25 tiered virgin variant cover.

PrintWatch: Batman: The Long Halloween #0 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, created as a prelude to the new Batman: The Long Halloween: The Lasy Halloween has gone to a second printing for the 23rd of October from DC Comics. "Reprinting the final collaboration between legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, this special uncovers a deadly mystery that could destroy Batman, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face, and…well, that would be telling, wouldn't it?"

PrintWatch: And finally, for now, Mark Spears' Monsters #1 is getting a second printing from Keenspit Entertainment for the 30th of October.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #1 2ND PTG CVR A TRICK OR TREAT

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247778

(W) Mark Spears (A/CA) Mark Spears

Second printing of the instant sellout first issue, with two all-new covers! From award-winning artist Mark Spears (Spawn, Action Comics, Kneel Before Zod, Power Rangers, Rat City, and upcoming Spawn '77) comes all-new horror series Monsters! Based on his hit trading card series of the same name, Spears brings classic monsters to life with a modern twist. Set in the early 1980s, a retired Monster Slayer from a forgotten era learns that an old friend has disappeared, and a malevolent force from his past has resurfaced. Reluctantly, the mysterious Slayer is pulled back into the realm of the supernatural, determined to confront the ancient evil once again and prevent it from wreaking havoc on the world once more. Meanwhile, two seasoned detectives are investigating a series of grisly murders, and a group of kids embark on their own adventure after witnessing what they believe to be their recently deceased neighbor wandering the streets at night.In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $5.99

