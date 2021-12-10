PrintWatch: Venom #2, Devil's Reign #1, House Of Slaughter #2

PrintWatch likes to take a quick runaround which comic books publishers are sending back for seconds or thirds. Today, we have a small collection from Marvel and Boom Studios.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has sent Venom #2 back to a second printing with a new cover by Mobili, to go on sale on the 9th of February 2022.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics has also sent Devil's Reign #1 back to a second printing with a new cover, to go on sale on the 9th of February 2022.

PrintWatch: Boom Studios has sent House Of Slaughter #1 back to a second printing, for the 12th of January, 2022. Oh and it comes with a whole press release.

BOOM! Studios announced today that the first printing of HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2, the latest issue of the bestselling original comic book series in BOOM! Studios history after Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, has sold out at the distributor level and the publisher will be going back to press! In response to the overwhelming support from retailers and fans, BOOM! Studios has announced HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 SECOND PRINTING, featuring two brand new covers! The main cover and black and white variant feature art by acclaimed artist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, The Woods), available in stores on January 12, 2022. HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 is the latest issue of the brand new ongoing original series set in the world of creators James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake) and Werther Dell'Edera's (Razorblades) Eisner Award-nominated global phenomenon Something is Killing the Children. The series is co-written by James Tynion IV and writer Tate Brombal (Barbalien), and illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera and artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal), colorist Miquel Muerto (Something is Killing the Children), and letterer AndWorld Design (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr). You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter. Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition. Discover the inner workings of the mysterious House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today.