Printwatch: Void Rivals, Spider-Man India, Dead By Daylight & More

A new Printwatch sees Jetfire on the cover of Void Rivals second printing, with new prints for Dead By Daylight, Spider-Man: India & Black Panther

Welcome to another Printwatch run around the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or Penguin Random House, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of.

Printwatch: Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals #1 from Image Comics/Skybound has sold out, now that everyone knows it's the start of the Energon Universe comic book shared continuity line that will include Transformers and GI Joe comics. Skybound announced today that Void Rivals #1, the debut issue of the massive new comic book series, sold out at the distributor level on the same day it hit comic book shops. Void Rivals #1 will return with a second printing on the 19th of July 19, 2023, the same day Void Rivals #2 is published. And features the Transformer Jetfire. "We've kept this secret hidden in plain sight for so long, it's thrilling to see the reception to Void Rivals #1," said Sean Mackiewicz, Skybound's SVP, Publisher. "We couldn't be more excited to share the Energon Universe with readers and build a surprising new chapter with Hasbro's greatest characters." The issue will return with two brand-new second-printing variant covers drawn by Jason Howard and Marz Jr.

Printwatch: Marvel Comics is sending Black Panther #1 back for a second printing with a 1:25 cover variant. And a second printing for Spider-Man: India #1, both out on the 27th of July.

Printwatch: Titan Comics is sending Dead By Daylight #1 for a second printing, with a black-and-white cover by Jae Lee, for the 26th of July, and limited to 2000 copies, including an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic.

Printwatch: Bleeding Cool previously reported that Marvel Comics is sending Loki #1 to a second print, including a 1:25 ratio variant., and Spider-Man #9, courtesy of Spider-Boy, gets a standard second printing, all for publication on the 19th July. And we also get the word that Star Wars #35 from Marvel Comics is now also getting a second printing for the 19th of July. Now we get covers for them all.

