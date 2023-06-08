Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: DC Pride, deadpool, loki, printwatch, Spider-Boy, W0RLDTR33

PrintWatch: DC Pride, Deadpool, Loki, Spider-Boy, W0rldtr33 Printings

PrintWatch sees DC Pride 2023, Deadpool: Badder Blood #1, Loki #1, and Spider-Man #9 get second printings, W0rldtr33 #1 gets a third,

Welcome to another Printwatch run around the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or PRH, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of.

PrintWatch: DC Pride 2023, DC's 104-page anthology starring DC's LGBTQIA+ characters from such creators, is going back for a hot pink second printing for the 11th of July with a reworked version of Oscar Vega's original variant cove.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 by Rob Liefeld to a second print, including a 1:25 ratio variant. They will be doing the same to Loki #1, and Spider-Man #9, courtesy of Spider-Boy, gets a standard second printing, all for publication on the 19th July. No covers yet.

PrintWatch: W0rldtr33 #1 by James Tynion IV, Fernando Blanco and Jordie Bellaire is going back for a third printing from Image Comics, for the 5th of July.

W0RLDTR33 #1 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Fernando Blanco

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet, a secret architecture to the Internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33.

Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33-someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good.

They were wrong. And now they will know the meaning of PH34R.

The next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics), along with Eisner-winning colorist JORDIE BELLAIRE and Eisner-nominated letterer ADITYA BIDIKAR, begins here!

