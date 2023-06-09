Posted in: Boom, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, fence, printatch, Spider-Boy, spider-man, star wars

PrintWatch: Deadpool, Spider-Man, Star Wars & Fence

Printwatch: Yesterday, Bleeding Cool stated that Marvel Comics was sending Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 by Rob Liefeld to a second print.

Welcome to another Printwatch run around the comic books being reprinted for the direct market of comic book stores by publishers and pushed out, outside of the usual catalogue process, whether by Diamond, Lunar or PRH, and helping retailers catch up on best-selling titles in the marketplace that they may not have enough copies of and the publishers have run out of.

Printwatch: Yesterday, Bleeding Cool stated that Marvel Comics was sending Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 by Rob Liefeld to a second print, including a 1:25 ratio variant. They will be doing the same to Loki #1, and Spider-Man #9, courtesy of Spider-Boy, gets a standard second printing, all for publication on the 19th July. We had no covers then. But we do now. For Deadpool at least:

Printwatch: And then we also have the cover for the third printing of Spider-Man #7 we talked about a week ago, featuring Spider-Boy front and centre.

Printwatch: And we also get the word that Star Wars #35 from Marvel Comics is now also getting a second printing for the 19th of July. But that the Planet Of The Apes #2 second printing has been cancelled.

Printwatch: Also, expect delays due to printer errors for the second prints of Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 and Extreme Venomverse #1 second printing and 1:25 ratio variants.

Printwatch: Boom Studios is going for a second printing of Fence: Redemption #1, the first issue of a new four-issue limited series in the GLAAD Media Award-nominated sports comic series from C.S. Pacat, Johanna the Mad and Joana LaFuente, out for the 5th of July. "FENCE is back!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, Boom Studios. "C.S. Pacat, Johanna the Mad, Joana, and Jim's triumphant return to single issue format has once again made us all superfans of the all-star characters of Halverton!"

