Punchline Vs. Harley Quinn Round 2 in Batman #98…

Batman #98 hits FOC this weekend – as UCS Comic Distributors constantly remind retailers, the deadline is midnight on Sunday. Apparently a few retailers still missed this change last weekend. Anyway, that means an art preview… with the Catwoman getting back to her old self in the Penguin's Ice Palace watching Gotham burn.

The Batman seems to be turning a Bat Signal out of his utility belt, while debating with the ghost or memory of Alfred. As they walk together into the light…

Is this where the Batman really is? Out cold in a purple forest? Being tended to by a Frankensteined Harley Quinn?

As the woman who ripped her throat open, Punchline, makes a repeat appearance for Round Two of their little contretemps...

BATMAN #98 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200414

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) David Finch

Card stock variant cover by Francesco Mattina

1:25 Catwoman variant cover by Jorge Jimenez

On Sale Tuesday, September 1, 2020

$3.99/32 Pages $4.99 card stock variant covers

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter. In Batman #93, class was definitely in session and Punchline took Harley Quinn to school in a no holds barred throwdown for the ages! Although she was left for dead, reports of Harley's demise were "greatly exaggerated" (with apologies to Mark Twain) and she's the only one left to help Batman recover from the effects of the strongest Joker toxin attack yet! And as she helps him overcome his wild hallucinations, Punchline returns to finish the job she started and you can bet Harley will be looking for some serious payback. Here's a preview of Batman #98, on sale Tuesday, September 1! "The Joker War" part four of six! Batman is at his most vulnerable following a massive dose of an experimental new Joker toxin. With the Dark Knight haunted by demons and visions, it'st up to Harley Quinn to protect him while he recovers—because Punchline is on her way!