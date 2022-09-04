Punisher #6 Preview: Ares Wants His Old Punisher Back

Ares is mad that Marvel changed his favorite comic book superhero and now he's out for vengeance in this preview of Punisher #6. Check out the preview below.

Punisher #6

by Jason Aaron & Jesus Saiz & Paul Azaceta, cover by Jesus Saiz

Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 3 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620044300611

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

