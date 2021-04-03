Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction

The original run of Quantum & Woody at Valiant Comics, when it was owned by Acclaim Comics, is probably the highpoint of that publishing period. And while revived since, it has never quite reached that comedy and critical peak that the original series created by Christopher Priest and MD Bright reached. It certainly remains a highlight of both of their careers. Their specific stylings, with black interstitial panels with white typeface text for quotes, headlines or beats, were subsequently used by Priest in much of his work, including Black Panther, Deadpool, Deathstroke, Vampirella and US Agent. Anyway, one of MD Bright's covers from the original series, Quantum And Woody #19, with a Woody No More cover is currently up for auction as part of  2021 April 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction from Heritage Auctions, and is currently going for under $100 with a couple of days to go, ending on April 5th at 5.50pm CT.

Mark Bright and Greg Adams Quantum and Woody #19 Cover Original Art (Acclaim/Valiant, 1999). Looks like Woody is quitting the team. This titled was unquestionably the "break-out unexpected star" of the entire VH2 line of comics. Ink over graphite on bright white Acclaim Comics Bristol board with an image area of 10.75" x 16.25". The logo/masthead and the lower left credits are recreation printed paste-ups. There is a bit of sticky glue residue near the masthead, which is slightly crooked. In Very Good condition.

Then-Valiant editor Fabian Nicieza called Priest because he wanted a buddy super-hero book similar to Power Man and Iron Fist. Priest then suggested they use the artist of that series, Bright. Originally reluctant to work on this, Bright suggested they make the white character the comic relief for once. Drawing inspiration from the characters played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in White Men Can't Jump, they created Quantum & Woody… and it remains a highlight of the superhero genre. One day they'll make a film of it. And it will definitely not be as good as the comic.

