A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships From Mariah-Rose Marie

A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships is a new graphic novel from Mariah-Rose Marie published by Oni Press

A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships is a new graphic novel from cartoonist Mariah-Rose Marie, in the Quick & Easy Guide graphic novel line for modern living published by Oni Press. Mariah-Rose Marie is also known for comics such as Cook Like Your Ancestors, and Be Gay Do Comics.

"A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships takes place on a romp through the fictional multicultural neighborhood of Sun Heights where – like in all communities – everybody is going through something," said Mariah-Rose Marie. "It's full of relatable little stories of drama, humor, heartbreak, and healing, with a feel somewhere between Richard Scarry's Busy Busy Town and MTV's "Downtown". People of all ages and upbringings will be able to finish this book with insight on how to be more thoughtful and caring with ourselves, and therefore, with those around us too. It feels like the perfect moment to be sharing this book, and I can't wait for folks to have it in their hands!"

In A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships, Mariah-Rose Marie "offers an expansive, inclusive, and heartfelt guide to navigating, recognizing, and reinforcing positive patterns in friendships, romances, families, work connections, and our broader communities, all while taking care of your own head and heart in the process. From tips for engaging in difficult conversations, advice on communicating boundaries, and resources for strengthening bonds, this guide can help you make your relationships stronger and healthier than ever."

A Quick & Easy Guide To Healthy Relationships will be published on the 2nd of December, 2025. Mariah-Rose Marie is the author and illustrator of Cook Like Your Ancestors: An Illustrated Guide to Cooking with Recipes from Around the World. She has storyboarded work for FX, Netflix, and HBO Max, with comic in publications such as The New Yorker, EATER, Science for the People magazine, and Ignatz award-winning contributions to The Nib.

