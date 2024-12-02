Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: goosebumps, RL Stine

R.L. Stine Haunted Mask Goosebumps Graphic Novel Has 150,000 Print Run

Goosebumps, by R.L. Stine, is the second-best-selling book series in history with 400 million copies sold.

Maddi Gonzalez, an Ignatz-nominated cartoonist, debuts as a graphic novel illustrator with The Haunted Mask.

The Haunted Mask tells the chilling tale of Carly Beth and her Halloween mask with a mind of its own.

The Haunted Mask by R.L. Stine was adapted as a Goosebumps Graphic Novel by Stine and artist Maddi Gonzalez and was published in September by Scholastic/Graphix with a print run of 150,000 copies. R. L. Stine is the writer of Goosebumps, a horror fiction novel series which has sold over 400 million copies globally, becoming the second-best-selling book series in history. The series spawned a media franchise including two television series, a video game series, comics, and two movies Stine has been referred to as the "Stephen King of children's literature".

Maddi Gonzalez is a Mexican-American cartoonist and illustrator from the Rio Grande Valley, nominated for two Ignatz Awards, including for her self-published horror comic Rhapsodie #1: The Conductor. Maddi's debut as a graphic novel illustrator, Tiffany's Griffon, written by Magnolia Porter-Siddell, was published in August from First Second Books with The Haunted Mask with R.L. Stine the month after.

The Haunted Mask was the eleventh book in the original Goosebump series, published in 1993. It follows Carly Beth, a girl who buys a Halloween mask from a store. After putting on the mask, she starts acting differently and discovers that it has become her face; she is unable to pull it off. The book was adapted for television and saw three published sequels: The Haunted Mask II, The Scream of the Haunted Mask and Wanted: The Haunted Mask.

The Haunted Mask (Goosebumps Graphic Novel #1) Paperback – September 3, 2024

by R. L. Stine, Maddi Gonzalez

Goosebumps now on Disney+! Are you wearing the mask– or is the mask wearing you? Carly Beth needs the perfect Halloween mask. One that will scare everyone she comes across―including her annoying little brother and the bullies from her school. A visit to a strange costume store provides just the right one. An ugly green, with fierce fangs, the mask makes Carly Beth feel powerful and scary. But when the mask won't come off, will the monster take over?

