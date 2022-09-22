Radiant Black As A 22-Splash Page Infinite Edition For NYCC 2022

Kyle Higgins has announced a very special edition of his Massive-Verse title from Image Comics, Radiant Black #18 that will be only available at New York Comic-Con this year, the Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION. With capital letters, just like that. The standard edition was published yesterday, which was designed to tell one story across all the pages that, laid end to end, would make a 22-page splash. And that's what this NYCC edition will do.

Albert Einstein described his theory of relativity in relation to a black hole as a curving of space-time. But that was 1907 and today in 2020, Wendell George will learn that for himself as Past, Present and Future collide.

And what better way to explore timelines…than in a format designed to showcase just that?

Designed as two single images (front and back) on one long accordion fold, hand assembled to form a single loop of continuous paper that allows the time streams of Wendell's life to pass infinitely, Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION is the ultimate way to read Wendell's story. It's also far and away the most limited way to do so, too.

We're making 250 copies of the Infinite Edition (sans comps), timed for NYCC. But don't worry if you're not hitting the show— we're going to put copies up for presale on Saturday, September 24.

The Infinite Edition will retail for $50 and Saturday's drop will be in conjunction with our convention partners at Comic Sketch Art. We'll have signature and CGC options, too, for those who are interested.

What time on Saturday? Well, that's the catch. Our multiversal carrier is smuggling these across some pretty treacherous, glitchy terrain— there's only one way to get notified for when these go live—