Radiant Black As A 22-Splash Page Infinite Edition For NYCC 2022
Kyle Higgins has announced a very special edition of his Massive-Verse title from Image Comics, Radiant Black #18 that will be only available at New York Comic-Con this year, the Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION. With capital letters, just like that. The standard edition was published yesterday, which was designed to tell one story across all the pages that, laid end to end, would make a 22-page splash. And that's what this NYCC edition will do.
Albert Einstein described his theory of relativity in relation to a black hole as a curving of space-time. But that was 1907 and today in 2020, Wendell George will learn that for himself as Past, Present and Future collide.
And what better way to explore timelines…than in a format designed to showcase just that?
Designed as two single images (front and back) on one long accordion fold, hand assembled to form a single loop of continuous paper that allows the time streams of Wendell's life to pass infinitely, Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION is the ultimate way to read Wendell's story. It's also far and away the most limited way to do so, too.
We're making 250 copies of the Infinite Edition (sans comps), timed for NYCC. But don't worry if you're not hitting the show— we're going to put copies up for presale on Saturday, September 24.
The Infinite Edition will retail for $50 and Saturday's drop will be in conjunction with our convention partners at Comic Sketch Art. We'll have signature and CGC options, too, for those who are interested.
What time on Saturday? Well, that's the catch. Our multiversal carrier is smuggling these across some pretty treacherous, glitchy terrain— there's only one way to get notified for when these go live—
Yup, that's right you have to subscribe to the newsletter. Which will also alert you to the release of Rogue Sun #7 in a glow-in-the-dark variant as well.
This edition will go for $30 each and, alongside Radiant Black #18 INFINITE EDITION, we'll also be putting copies up for presale with Comic Sketch Art on Saturday.
Here are the details of the standard editions.
RADIANT BLACK #18
IMAGE COMICS
JUN220301
(W) Kyle Higgins (A/CA) Stefano Simeone
NEW STORY ARC. It's 1979. Wendell George graduates from Purdue with a degree in engineering and plans for the future. It's 2020. Wendell George discovers a cosmic artifact in a donut shop. It's 2023. Everything has fallen apart. Series writer KYLE HIGGINS is joined by Chicago sports radio star LAURENCE HOLMES and rising-star artist STEFANO SIMEONE (Good Luck, Megaman: Fully Charged) for the secret origin of RADIANT YELLOW! In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99
ROGUE SUN #7 CVR A COSTA MV
IMAGE COMICS
JUN220305
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Marcello Costa
NEW STORY ARC After the shocking ending to his fight with Cataclysm, Dylan has no idea what to do next-but luckily, he has YOU to help! In this very special issue, you make the decisions and choose Dylan's path in a fight against an enemy who controls time itself!In Shops: Oct 05, 2022
SRP: $3.99