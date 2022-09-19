Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits

Rainbow Days is a Japanese shōjo manga by Minami Mizuno, serialised in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine, a 24-episode anime adaptation aired in 2016 and a live-action film was released in 2018. And now the manga is getting an English language adaptation and collection from Viz Media in their December 2022 solicits and solicitations.

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT222114

(W) Minami Mizuno

These four friends couldn't be more different: Natsuki Hashiba, a dreamer who longs for love, Tomoya Matsunaga, a self-centered playboy, Keiichi Katakura, a winsome guy with a hidden saucy streak, and Tsuyoshi Naoe, a socially awkward nerd who loves anime, manga, and games. Together their high school days are as vibrant as rainbows!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT222115

It's winter, the season for lovebirds, and Yagyu and Satomi's Christmas date is approaching. It's to be a night of many firsts!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

OCT222116

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

Hoping for permission to line the roads between the wintry cities with the glowing phostyrias plant, Shirayuki, Obi, and Ryu arrive at the Oriold checkpoint. The knight captain there won't stand in their way, but due to political instability in the northern region, they'll have to win over a certain Lord Lugiria. Deep in uncharted territory, can they light a path to the future?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222117

(W) Nozomi Mino (A) Nozomi Mino

After Oya rescues Yuri from Jin, a detective and her childhood friend, he's enraged and consumed by the desire to claim what's his by making love to her. But Jin refuses to give up on Yuri. Meanwhile, with Oya injured from his battle with Jin, Yuri feels compelled to do "something" for him for the very first time!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

HUNTERS GUILD RED HOOD GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT222118

(W) Yuki Kawaguchi (A) Yuki Kawaguchi

In a world where fairy tales are fact and humans live in fear of werewolves, witches, and monsters, only the Hunters Guild can keep the monsters at bay. These red-hooded fighters are anything but little, and only those able to pay a king's ransom can afford their services, but it's a small price to stay alive.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN SUMMER OF ASHES AUTUMN OF DUST SC

VIZ LLC

OCT222119

(W) Gege Akutami, Ballad Kitaguni

Cursed spirits have struck the opening blow at Satozakura High School in an unfolding conflict against the Jujutsu Sorcerers. But while this epic and unyielding battle intensifies, the heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen have other mysteries to solve…such as why Yuji and Megumi see Gojo at a maid cafe, whether Nanami can uncover the secret behind a website that claims to sell dolls that resurrect the dead, and what happens when a blind old man is able to see the scheming Mahito.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 10.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT222120

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Mutsumi's been kidnapped by Hanawa, a spy who is a master florist! The entire family is dispatched to save her. Having failed to put up a fight against Hanawa the first time they met, will Taiyo be able to defeat him this time? Later, Taiyo is arrested by a mysterious detective who seems to know a lot more about the Yozakura family than he should…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GHOST REAPER GIRL GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222121

(W) Akissa Saike (A) Akissa Saike

Chloé's had nothing but success so far as a spirit hunter, and she's got the bank account to prove it! But when she takes on a new high-level job, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. Not only is the target a big one, but she'll also have to get along with other talented hunters who want to claim the prize for themselves!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

THUS SPOKE ROHAN KISHIBE GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT222122

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

You wanted more Rohan Kishibe and you got him! First introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4–Diamond Is Unbreakable, Rohan finally stars in his own series! The moody manga artist has left the world of Stand battles behind, but now monsters of all sorts have elbowed their way into his life. The thrills continue in this second volume of standalone tales!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 17.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT222123

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

The situation's tense during the casino battle between Sakamoto's staff and the Chinese Triad. Can they protect Lu and get info on the bounty?! Moreover, the very worst assassins from overseas are coming for Sakamoto!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 101

VIZ LLC

OCT222124

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

It's a family brawl as Kaido faces off against Yamato! But Kaido and his powerful pirates aren't going to go down easily, even against the Straw Hats' best fighters. The key to victory may hinge on the peculiar ability of a young girl!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 31

VIZ LLC

OCT222125

(W) Yuki Tabata (A) Yuki Tabata

Noelle and her family have finally taken revenge against the devil who killed their mother, but they can't celebrate just yet. One member of the Dark Triad remains and it'll be up to Yuno to put an end to this battle once and for all!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

OCT222126

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

In order to thwart the culling game, Itadori needs the help of Kinji Hakari, a third-year who is currently suspended from Jujutsu High. In order to get it, Itadori participates in an underground fight club where Hakari works as a bookie. Meanwhile, Fushiguro infiltrates the fight club and heads for Hakari's base of operations, but another Jujutsu High third-year is using their cursed technique to block his way!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

OCT222127

(W) Akira Toriyama (A) Toyotarou

The battle between Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta continues on planet Cereal. With Granolah being the greatest warrior in the entire universe thanks to the power of the Dragon Balls, the two Saiyans struggle to hold their ground against their vengeful foe. Despite this battle being fueled by the lies and manipulation of the Heeters, Granolah's burning drive for revenge has him convinced that this is a fight worth dying for! And that's exactly what the Heeters were hoping for. Sensing something is amiss, Vegeta slowly puts the pieces together on why Granolah hates the Saiyans so much. But will he be able to figure out the truth in time? And will Granolah even be willing to listen?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT222128

(W) Haro Aso (A) Haro Aso

The Beach has turned into a killing ground as Aguni and his men use the game as an excuse to take out everyone in sight. Arisu and his friends must race to understand the logic behind the game and identify the real witch before they join the growing pile of Aguni's victims!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NO GUNS LIFE GN VOL 13 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222129

(W) Tasuku Karasuma (A) Tasuku Karasuma

With the activation of the Wide-Range Harmony device, the Extended throughout the city are under C.O.O. Honest's control. But thanks to Suiso's desperate sacrifice, Juzo managed to escape its effects. As Honest prepares to enact the final step in her plan, overwriting the minds of every Extended, Juzo desperately races to stop her. The confrontation will force him to take on the most powerful adversary he's yet faced-himself.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222130

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

The masters of the Nanto Seiken school are known as the Nanto Rokuseiken-the Six Holy Fists of the South Star. Of the six, the most powerful is the Holy Emperor Souther. But Shu, another warrior of Nanto Seiken, dares to resist Souther's tyranny. Shu once saved Kenshiro's life and they will team up once again. Kenshiro now faces Souther, but is unaware of Souther's secret-a secret so powerful even Raoh won't challenge Souther's reign…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MAISON IKKOKU COLLECTORS EDITION GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222131

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Acclaimed author Rumiko Takahashi's classic romantic comedy about finding your path in life.

Yusaku Godai didn't get accepted into college on the first try, so he's studying to retake the entrance exams. But living in a dilapidated building full of eccentric and noisy tenants is making it hard for him to achieve his goals. Now that a beautiful woman has moved in to become the new resident manager, Godai is driven to distraction!

Believing that Godai has proposed to Kozue, Kyoko leaves Maison Ikkoku and moves back into her parents' apartment. Will Godai be able to convince Kyoko-and her parents-that he's the man she should marry?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 24.99

YASHAHIME PRINCESS HALF DEMON GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT222132

(W) Takashi Shiina, Rumiko Takahashi

Living in the present day isn't easy for Sesshomaru's daughter Towa. She can't remember where she came from, must conceal her mysterious powers, and is either worshipped or feared by the girls she just wants to be friends with. But she has no way of returning to her own time…until the day she is attacked by a demon and transported to feudal Japan.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ LLC

OCT222133

(W) Kotoyama

Kyoko launches her ambitious master plan to rid the world of vampires. When Ko becomes collateral damage, it leads to questions about the state of his humanity. Then, some relationships get mended while others are broken. The question remains: who turned Kyoko's father? Plus, a new haircut!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT222134

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

The Gym challenges continue as Henry's battle against Allister of Stow-on-Side rages on! Next, both Henry and Casey must prepare for a match against another powerful Gym Leader!

Will Henry and Casey ultimately be victorious against Opal of Ballonlea?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

OCT222135

(W) Tomohito Oda

Komi and her classmates are in the Big Apple and Manbagi sees it as a chance to make a Big Confession. But even though she really wants to tell Tadano that she likes him, can she go through with it if it means changing her friendship with him (and Komi!) forever?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 24

VIZ LLC

OCT222136

(W) Aka Akasaka

Will Miko and Kobachi ever make up and be friends again? It seems unlikely, especially when they learn they might be competing for the affections of the same boy! Then Miyuki gets roped into running a school event, Yu needs a date to attend it, the volatile situation with the Shinomiya conglomerate heats up, and Kaguya…disappears!

Sometimes you can't see what's right in front of your face.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99