Ram V & Anand Rk's Radio Apocalypse On Indefinite Hiatus From Vault

First announced from Vault Comics in November 2019 at MCM, Radio Apocalypse by Ram V and Anand Rk was intended to be published in 2020. Then it was then solicited for April 2021. April came and went. It was then resolicited by Vault Comics for October 2021, the recipient of new interest in Ram V as a writer, thanks to his DC work. The first issue was finally published in November 2021.

The second issue, originally intended for May 2021, was instead published nine months later in February 2022. But of issue 3 and 4, solicited for December 2021 and January 2022? They haven't been seen, and current Diamond schedules had them both listed for the end of September 2022.

Today Vault Comics ripped off the plaster, stating "Vault and Ram V must regretfully announce an indefinite hiatus for the series RADIO APOCALYPSE. The series will return in the future when the creative team is ready to continue" and quoting Ram V as saying "I'm afraid this broadcast will be a bit of a sorrowful one. "We launched this book with much excitement and to celebration and acclaim. And for that, I have readers, retailers, and everyone who worked on this book to thank. Unfortunately, in the time since, Anand, Aditya and I have been through some rough times. I will allow everyone including myself some privacy but suffice to say health issues, bouts of COVID and some difficult family emergencies on my end have meant that we have been unable to work on this book with the care and attention it deserves. It would be unfair of me to place any of the blame on anyone in the team. They all have careers, schedules and other work that will not wait for this story. So, it is with sadness and regret that I'm placing the book on hiatus. I have no doubt I will return to it once things settle down a little. Life happens. I love my work, and I love the people I work with. I hope to come back to this book and to them in time. Much love and thanks for all your patience, kindness and understanding."

Here are the solicits for the issues currently awaiting publication… and may again at some point.

RADIO APOCALYPSE #4

VAULT COMICS

NOV211784

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Anand Rk

In the aftermath of the Kinscreek exodus, and their encounter with the Xinos, Radio Apocalypse and Bakerstown are left in search of a new voice. Even as the whole town grieves for their loss, Rion must do the same for the ghosts of his past and make a choice that'll define his future and that of the Radio Station.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99