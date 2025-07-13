Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Rob Hanes, sdcc

Randy Reynaldo's 28th San Diego Comic-Con And Rob Hanes Adventures #26

One of the greatest middle-grade kids comics, Rob Hanes Adventures by Randy Reynaldo, has its 26th issue launch as San Diego Comic-Con

The acclaimed series follows Rob Hanes, a globe-trotting spy-for-hire inspired by classic adventure comics.

Each issue stands alone, mixing action, intrigue, and timely themes like space travel and crypto scandals.

Five graphic novels' worth of stories make it a perfect fit for middle-grade readers and graphic novel publishers.

At the first San Diego Comic-Con I went to, as the self-publisher Twist And Shout Comics in the mid-nineties with Mike Meyer, I met Randy Reynaldo and very much enjoyed his comic book, Rob Hanes Adventures, self-published under his WCG Comics imprint. It was probably issue two or three, and he was clearly leagues ahead of me in talent. That hasn't changed. 2026 is his twenty-eighth appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, and he is there with Rob Hanes Adventures #26. A globetrotting soldier-of-fortune series, it's a classic Boys Own style comic book, somewhere between Terry And The Pirates and Tintin. I remember when Jeff Smith and Bone came on the scene and began to own the world, I presumed that Rob Hanes would follow fast.

It didn't, there is no accounting for taste, industry choices, what succeeds and what doesn't. But as the English speaking comic book world has shifted to middle-grade kids graphic novels with a chunk of YA and manga as well, there is nothing more likely to be an instant smash than a comic book that has been continually created, around an issue a year, giving us five graphic novels worth of timeless, charming and utterly riveting comics. Scholastic Graphix should make a beeline to his table, K-1 in the Small Press Area table at San Diego Comic-Con, and if not, then Random House, First Second, Simon & Schuster, anyone should. Because you have the first five books ready to go. And they are, to a page, perfect. Maybe you want it coloured, maybe not. But it's just sitting there.

"Rob Hanes Adventures is a fast-paced action-adventure series about a private eye, troubleshooter and spy-for-hire from Justice International who travels the world on assignment, facing danger, intrigue and romance at every turn. Inspired by the great soldier-of-fortune comic strips of the 1930s and '40s, but set in the modern-day, the series often crosses into other genres, which has included drawing room murder mysteries, war, sports, and romance. Every story is self-contained, so readers can jump in with any issue."

"I'm as excited and psyched about the series as I've always been," Reynaldo says, explaining the reasons for his longevity and dedication. "My goal since the beginning has always been to simply produce the kind of comics I wanted to see in the market myself, with no idea how long it would last. And now, here I am, 26 issues later—with some earlier work collected in trades—and a body of work to look back on and take pride in."

Reynaldo adds that none of this would have been possible without an ongoing base of supportive readers, as well as new fans who continue to discover the series. "And, better yet, I still have some great stories to tell!" And in 2018, Comic-Con surprised Reynaldo with its Inkpot Award for Achievements in Comic Art.

Rob Hanes Adventures #26 also represents a giant leap for the adventure series when the titular Justice International agent goes into space, shuttling to a space station under construction to investigate threats against the project. Like many stories in the series, the issue's storyline is inspired by recent headlines, such as the current billionaire space race and recent crypto currency scandals. But, as always, these elements simply are a backdrop for a fast-paced and entertaining story full of action, adventure and fun. The issue follows the preceding milestone 25th issue that also pulled out the stops when Rob "traveled" back in time to 1930s pre-war China to team up with a huge cast of familiar faces from the adventure strips of yesteryear. In a tale that harkened back to the golden age of soldiers of fortune adventure strips, each page was drawn as a full-sized newspaper Sunday page. The issue follows the preceding milestone 25th issue that also pulled out the stops when Rob "traveled" back in time to 1930s pre-war China to team up with a huge cast of familiar faces from the adventure strips of yesteryear. In a tale that harkened back to the golden age of soldiers of fortune adventure strips, each page was drawn as a full-sized newspaper Sunday page.

And if you can't make it to the show, his WCG Comics website currently features a coupon discount on orders from 10 to 20 percent. Here's a look ahead at issue #26…

