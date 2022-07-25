Ravensburger Launches Seven New Warner Bros. Puzzle Titles

Ravensburger revealed they have released seven new tabletop puzzle titles revolving around different Warner Bros. properties. The new sets come as part of their continued partnership as they have done a few different sets with them in the past. This time around, you're getting brand new 1,000-2,000 piece puzzles featuring properties such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, Looney Tunes, and Tom & Jerry.

As you can see from the images below, some of these are familiar portraits and settings from each of these that you've probably come across before, while others feel totally original created for this set of puzzles. Such as the Lord of the Rings box, which has been comprised of a few different images in one setting. Kind of a weird setup, but at least none of them are repeats that we've seen in the past, just given a greater piece increase. You can read more about these individual sets below as they are currently being sold on the company's website and through Amazon

Puzzlers will be able to explore the magical world of Harry Potter, unmask supernatural monsters with Scooby-Doo and the gang, join the never-ending cat and mouse games of Tom & Jerry and more. The new lines feature larger-sized pieces and smaller piece-count puzzles for kids, as well as more complex, higher piece-count puzzles for adults. The Warner Bros. puzzle lines are now available for purchase on Amazon. "We are delighted to be adding Warner Bros. to the Ravensburger family of puzzles," said Thomas Kaeppeler, President of Ravensburger North America. "The Warner Bros. line features well-recognized scenes from fan-favorite films, animation and TV shows that can be enjoyed by both the young and the young at heart. Coupled with the exceptional quality that Ravensburger is known for, these puzzles are sure to be a cherished part of the family puzzle collection for years to come."