Rebel Moon: House Of Blood Axe Continues In Titan March 2024 Solicits

Rebel Moon - which just launched on Netflix - is getting its prequel in comic book from Magdalene Visaggio, Zack Snyder and Clark Bint.

No covers yet, will update when they get pushed out, (UPDATED!) but Rebel Moon – which just launched on Netflix – is getting its prequel in a comic book form, Rebel Moon: House Of Blood Axe by Magdalene Visaggio, Zack Snyder and Clark Bint with its third issue out in March, as part of Titan Comics' March 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as more Conan, graphics novel about Francis Ford Coppola and Quentin Tarantino, Dark Souls, Life Is Strange, Blitmap, Blade Runner, Gumaa, and Star Wars Insider magazine.

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #3 (OF 4) CVR A REIS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240448

JAN240449 – REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #3 (OF 4) CVR B WU (MR)

JAN240450 – REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #3 (OF 4) CVR C YAPUR (MR)

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Rod Reis

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

DON COPPOLA SC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240428

(W) Amazing Ameziane (A / CA) Amazing Ameziane

AN IN-DEPTH GRAPHIC BIOGRAPHY OF CINEMATIC ICON, FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA! The second in a series of three volumes by Amazing Ameziane. Based on the life and career of cinema icon, Francis Ford Coppola. Presented as both biography and filmography, Amazing Ameziane exemplifies the historic rise and impact that Coppola had on the cinema industry.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

QUENTIN BY TARANTINO SC

TITAN COMICS

JUN231199

(W) Amazing Am?ziane (A) Amazing Am?ziane

TAKE A DIVE INTO THE BRAIN OF MASTER AUTEUR, QUENTIN TARANTINO In a first-person account, Amazing Améziane leads us through the life

story of this iconic auteur, from his humble beginnings as a video shop clerk, to his rise through iconic indie blockbusters, all the way to global superstar. Discover the influences, opinions, and history of one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, unmistakable in his style and talent.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #9 CVR A DEODATO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240436

JAN240437 – CONAN BARBARIAN #9 CVR B GIST (MR)

JAN240438 – CONAN BARBARIAN #9 CVR C DE LA TORRE (MR)

JAN240439 – CONAN BARBARIAN #9 CVR D MORENO (MR)

JAN240440 – CONAN BARBARIAN #9 CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Dean White (CA) Mike Deodato

BEYOND FLESH. BEYOND DEATH. BEYOND TIME. Conan has traveled far and seen much in his legendary journeys, but nothing he has experienced thus far can prepare him for a quest to lands beyond to answer dark riddles of the past. Unexpected allies await, fierce enemies loom, and the strange power of the Black Stone stirs in THE AGE UNCONQUERED! The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this a brand-new tale of brutal heroic adventure from acclaimed creators Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Rob de la Torre (Invincible Iron Man, King-Size Conan)!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG HC VOL 01 (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240441

JAN240442 – CONAN BARBARIAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET ED HC VOL 01 (RE

(W) Roy Thomas (A / CA) Barry Windsor-Smith

CONAN'S ORIGINAL COMIC ADVENTURES ARE BACK AND LOOKING BETTER THAN EVER! This is the definitive collection of classic 1970s Conan the Barbarian. Created by the famous Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, who introduced the sword and sorcery genre to comic books. Features high quality color restoration work, to make the strips feel as close to the original experience as possible! Collecting Conan the Barbarian (1970) #1-26 and material from Savage Tales (1971) #1 and #4.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG GN VOL 01 (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240443

JAN240444 – SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET GN VOL 01 (RE

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Barry Windsor-Smith (CA) Boris Vallejo

COLLECT THE ICONIC BLACK AND WHITE STORIES FROM THE MAGAZINE FORMAT SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN!

The dark and gritty tales within are perfect for Conan fans looking for that extra bit of bloody violence! Featuring writing and art by the classic Conan the Barbarian team of Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, with additional art by legend John Buscema!

Collecting Conan's adventures from Savage Tales (1971) #1-5 and The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #1-12.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 02 REGULAR ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240445

JAN240446 – CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 02 DM LEE ED (MR)

JAN240447 – CONAN BARBARIAN TP VOL 02 DM SHARP ED (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Diego Rodriguez (CA) Roberto de la Torre

Filled with high adventure, savage combat and rollicking two fisted action! After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #3 (OF 4) CVR A TURRILL (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240451

JAN240452 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #3 (OF 4) CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR)

JAN240453 – DARK SOULS WILLOW KING #3 (OF 4) CVR C QUAH WRAP (MR)

(W) George Maan (A) Maan House (CA) Tiffany Turrill

VENTURE BACK INTO THE FALLEN DECAYING WORLD OF DARK SOULS WITH AN ALL-NEW TITAN COMICS SERIES! The mighty king USTRAD OF UTHREL linked the flame, after his servant Herad failed and was consumed by the fire, reduced to ashes. Now, the time has come to link the fire again, but Ustrad now refuses to do his duty to his kingdom. HERAD, resurrected as unkindled, returns to unite three mighty warriors to venture into the WILLOW KING'S domain, and do what needs to be done.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #4 (OF 4) CVR A RAMSEY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240454

JAN240455 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #4 (OF 4) CVR B THOROGOOD (MR)

JAN240456 – LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #4 (OF 4) CVR C KWAN (MR)

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A) Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo (CA) Kelsey Ramsey

Alex and Steph were touring across the States until they found another lost soul on the side of the road – Lily, a girl with the ability to take on the painful memories of others.

Since then, the three have been retracing Lily's steps to make her whole. Now, there's one last chance to save Lily from a life of loneliness – but it means her finally going home. Surrounded by feelings of guilt, grief, and sorrow, will Alex be able to find Lily hope for the future? Alex and Steph were touring across the States until they found another lost soul on the side of the road – Lily, a girl with the ability to take on the painful memories of others.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

LIFE IS STRANGE FORGET ME NOT #1-4 ZOE THOROGOOD PACK

TITAN COMICS

JAN240457

Collects Zoe Thorogood issue #1-4 covers, PLUS Zoe Thorogood issue #1 virgin variant – exclusive to this pack!

Limited to 300 copies.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

SRP: 0

BLITMAP #5 (OF 6) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240458

(W) Jack Timmer (A) Matias Basla

A THRILLING NEW SCI-FI SERIES SET IN A BREATHTAKING SOLARPUNK METROPOLIS! SET IN THE DIGITAL WORLD OF BLITMAP!

In an epic battle across dimensions, relentless knights emerge as formidable foes, pushing the Nauts and Logos to discover hidden power. Just when the tide appears to turn, Hawk faces a heart-wrenching decision that only he can make. As the story unfolds, the true purpose of The Static gradually comes into focus, setting the stage for an electrifying adventure!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #11 (OF 12) CVR A HERVAS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240459

JAN240460 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #11 (OF 12) CVR B TOLIBAO (MR)

JAN240461 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #11 (OF 12) CVR C MEAD (MR)

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Jesus Hervas

It's the penultimate chapter in the story of the Blade Runner known as Ash!

With her sights set on bringing down Niander Wallace, Ash must find a way to get close enough to the reclusive industrialist to finish the job… or will Luv, the Replicant Blade Runner, hunt down Ash first?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #4 (OF 7) CVR A SOZOMAIKA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240462

JAN240463 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #4 (OF 7) CVR B JEEHYUNG (MR)

JAN240464 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #4 (OF 7) CVR C JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Jee-Hyung Lee, Nabetse Zitro (CA) Sozomaika

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS INSIDER #224 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JAN240466

JAN240465 – STAR WARS INSIDER #224 FOIL VAR

JAN240467 – STAR WARS INSIDER #224 PX ED

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES: Interview feature with Lucasfilm's Josh Rimes, showrunner Michael Olson, and writers Christian Streaty, Katie Kaniewski, and Cavan Scott.

'HIT IT MAX':

Insider speaks to the original cast members of the Max Rebo Band.

WHO'S THE BOSS?:

From Jabba to the Emperor, to Moff Gideon, different leaders have taken control of aspects of galactic affairs. Who were they, where were they from, and what was their impact

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS INSIDER HIGH REPUBLIC TALES ENLIGHTENMENT HC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

JAN240469

(W) Titan Magazines

A hard cover collection of Star Wars: The High Republic stories from the pages of STAR WARS Insider.

A collection of tales set centuries before the birth of Anakin Skywalker, featuring Jedi Knights during the era of the glorious High Republic. In addition to six original stories, this collection also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with authors as well as a guide to Phase II of The High Republic publishing initiative, and one bonus story by George Mann.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

SPEED GRAPHER GN VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

JAN240468

(W) Tomozo (A / CA) Tomozo

A DARK, GRITTY STORY OF PHOTOJOURNALIST

SAIGA AND THE YOUNG KAGURA …

In the seedy underworld of a supernatural Tokyo, a troubled former war photographer attempts to save a gifted fifteen-year-old girl from a sinister cabal that wants to exploit her powers.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

DOCTOR STRANGE DIMENSION WAR HC

TITAN BOOKS

JAN240472

(W) James Lovegrove

An all-new re-imagining of the legendary Black Panther comics arc, Panther's Rage, from an award-winning author.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SEA OF THIEVES COOKBOOK HC

TITAN BOOKS

JAN240473

(W) Kayce Baker

A pop-culture cookbook featuring food and drinks inspired by the best-selling multiplayer pirate video game, Sea of Thieves. Bursting with delicious fish, meat, vegetarian and vegan dishes that are sure to inspire seafaring chefs of all skill levels, this cookbook is the perfect culinary companion for your plundering adventures.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

