Rebel Moon Nemesis in Titan Comics' August 2025 Solicits

Titan Comics has released their full August 2025 solicits and solicitations to follow their Conan solicits from yesterday. And leading with the second Rebel Moon: Nemesis comic by Zack Snyder, Gail Simone and Federico Bertoni.

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #2 (OF 4)

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale August 20, 2025

BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMIC CREATOR GAIL SIMONE! A brand new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS! Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

SPECTACULAR WRAPAROUND COVER BY FEDERICO BERTONI!

COVER A: CATHY KWAN

WRAPAROUND COVER B: FEDERICO BERTONI

COVER C: DEV PRAMANIK

COVER D: CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #3 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Chris Jones

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF THE SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES!

SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!

The castaways face a constant onslaught of attacks from the Island's monsters, but reinforcements are on their way as Kaia, Irene and Mike set sail for Skull Island.

With an epic battle brewing, they'll need Kong's help to defeat the new threat!

COVER A: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

COVER B: CHRIS JONES

COVER C: FREDERIC PHAM CHUONG

OUTSIDERS VOL. 2

(W/A) Akira Kanou

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

VAMPIRES AND WEREWOLVES COLLIDE IN THIS MODERN FANTASY EPIC!

THE SUPERNATURAL UNDERWORLD BECOMES EVEN MORE ENTANGLED WITH EVERYDAY LIFE!

Ema, a high school student, takes up a job at an enigmatic design agency run by the vampire Tamaki. But she quickly learns of its hidden side: it doubles as a shadowy detective agency. Partnering with Shin Manabe, a police officer with ties to the werewolf community, they dive into a web of mystery involving supernatural beings concealed among humans.

SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL. 3

(W/A) Yako Gureishi

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale August 20, 2025

THE WORLD IS RULED BY GOBLINS, SPIRITS, GOLEMS, AND ALL TYPES OF STRANGE CREATURES… BUT NOT HUMANS.

The origins of Somali are revealed! A fateful encounter deep within a forest between a Golem and a little girl would change the course of the world as they know it.

MARVEL'S DAREDEVIL: THE FIRST 60 YEARS

FC, HC, 128pp, $24.99, On Sale August 6, 2025

A CELEBRATION OF THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR!

THIS CHARACTER BOOK EXPLORES THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF DAREDEVIL, LOOKING IN-DEPTH AT HIS GREATEST BATTLES, DEADLIEST ENEMIES, AND HIS UNLIKELIEST ALLIES.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind his ongoing adventures.

STAR WARS INSIDER #233

SC, 84pp, $9.99, On Sale August 20, 2025

FEATURING: EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION. An all-new story by Adam Lance Garcia.

INTERVIEWS: Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly and Stellan Skarsgård, and Skeleton Crew's Kyrianna Kratter.

INSIDE HASBRO – Behind the scenes of Hasbro's The Vintage Collection and The Black Series ranges.

COVER: NEWSSTAND

COVER: DM EDITION

COVER: FOIL VIRGIN ($19.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

COVER A BY ACCLAIMED CREATOR DAN PANOSIAN

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia… What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

COVER B: GREG STAPLES

COVER C: JOEL GOMEZ

COVER D: SWEENEY BOO

COVER E: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN VIRGIN ($13.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6

(W) Michael Fleisher, Larry Yakata (A) John Buscema

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 672pp, $125.00, On Sale August 6, 2025

In an Omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Michael Fleisher's two years on Conan the Barbarian, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork featuring Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes: The scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra, the conniving Baron Vjerzak and Conan's old comrade Fafnir! Includes two mighty Annuals and a

classic issue of What If? that asks the question: What if Conan was stranded in the 20th century?

Collecting: Conan the Bar barian (1970) #150 – 171,Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #8-9, What If? (1977) #43.

REGULAR: JOHN BUSCEMA

DIRECT MARKET: MIKE KALUTA

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6

(W) Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas and Chris Claremont (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 1008pp, $150, On Sale August 20, 2025

X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik-and Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria. Also includes extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film! Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21.

REGULAR: EARL NOREM

DM EDITION: JOE CHIODO

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 10

(W) Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata, Don Kraar (A) Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert, Val Mayerik

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 516pp, $125, On Sale August 27, 2025

THE GREATEST HERO IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY. THIS IS THE LEGEND OF CONAN!

Collecting 13 issues of the classic Conan magazine, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN and featuring Conan stories from 1987-1988 written by the likes of Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata and Do n Kraar, and drawn by Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert and Val Mayerik. The omnibus also includes the graphic novel, CONAN THE REAVER written by Don Kraar and drawn by the legendary John Severin. Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1987) #133-145 and Conan the Reaver (1987). With rarely seen BONUS MATERIAL

REGULAR: JOE JUSKO

DIRECT MARKET: JOE JUSKO

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 5: TWISTING LOYALTIES

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Danica Brine and Doug Braithwaite

SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale August 13, 2025

Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god! Collects- Conan the Barbarian #17-20

REGULAR COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

DIRECT MARKET: DEAN KOTZ

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1-4 PATRICK ZIRCHER PACK

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

FC, 4*32pp, $19.99, On Sale August 27, 2025

COLLECTS #1-4 OF SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING

Story, art and covers by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Features a black and white issue #1 Sketch Cover Variant! Limited to 500 Copies!

