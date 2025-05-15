Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Rebel Moon, zack snyder
Rebel Moon Nemesis in Titan Comics' August 2025 Solicits
Titan has released their full August 2025 solicits with the second Rebel Moon: Nemesis comic by Zack Snyder, Gail Simone and Federico Bertoni
Titan Comics has released their full August 2025 solicits and solicitations to follow their Conan solicits from yesterday. And leading with the second Rebel Moon: Nemesis comic by Zack Snyder, Gail Simone and Federico Bertoni.
REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #2 (OF 4)
(W) Gail Simone
(A) Federico Bertoni
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale August 20, 2025
BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMIC CREATOR GAIL SIMONE! A brand new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS! Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…
SPECTACULAR WRAPAROUND COVER BY FEDERICO BERTONI!
COVER A: CATHY KWAN
WRAPAROUND COVER B: FEDERICO BERTONI
COVER C: DEV PRAMANIK
COVER D: CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO
RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #3 (OF 4)
(W) Simon Furman
(A) Chris Jones
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale August 13, 2025
AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF THE SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES!
SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!
The castaways face a constant onslaught of attacks from the Island's monsters, but reinforcements are on their way as Kaia, Irene and Mike set sail for Skull Island.
With an epic battle brewing, they'll need Kong's help to defeat the new threat!
COVER A: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA
COVER B: CHRIS JONES
COVER C: FREDERIC PHAM CHUONG
OUTSIDERS VOL. 2
(W/A) Akira Kanou
Publisher: Titan Manga
B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale August 13, 2025
VAMPIRES AND WEREWOLVES COLLIDE IN THIS MODERN FANTASY EPIC!
THE SUPERNATURAL UNDERWORLD BECOMES EVEN MORE ENTANGLED WITH EVERYDAY LIFE!
Ema, a high school student, takes up a job at an enigmatic design agency run by the vampire Tamaki. But she quickly learns of its hidden side: it doubles as a shadowy detective agency. Partnering with Shin Manabe, a police officer with ties to the werewolf community, they dive into a web of mystery involving supernatural beings concealed among humans.
SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT VOL. 3
(W/A) Yako Gureishi
Publisher: Titan Manga
B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale August 20, 2025
THE WORLD IS RULED BY GOBLINS, SPIRITS, GOLEMS, AND ALL TYPES OF STRANGE CREATURES… BUT NOT HUMANS.
The origins of Somali are revealed! A fateful encounter deep within a forest between a Golem and a little girl would change the course of the world as they know it.
MARVEL'S DAREDEVIL: THE FIRST 60 YEARS
FC, HC, 128pp, $24.99, On Sale August 6, 2025
A CELEBRATION OF THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR!
THIS CHARACTER BOOK EXPLORES THE COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF DAREDEVIL, LOOKING IN-DEPTH AT HIS GREATEST BATTLES, DEADLIEST ENEMIES, AND HIS UNLIKELIEST ALLIES.
Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind his ongoing adventures.
STAR WARS INSIDER #233
SC, 84pp, $9.99, On Sale August 20, 2025
FEATURING: EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION. An all-new story by Adam Lance Garcia.
INTERVIEWS: Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly and Stellan Skarsgård, and Skeleton Crew's Kyrianna Kratter.
INSIDE HASBRO – Behind the scenes of Hasbro's The Vintage Collection and The Black Series ranges.
COVER: NEWSSTAND
COVER: DM EDITION
COVER: FOIL VIRGIN ($19.99)
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23 (ONGOING)
(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino
FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale August 13, 2025
COVER A BY ACCLAIMED CREATOR DAN PANOSIAN
The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia… What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!
COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN
COVER B: GREG STAPLES
COVER C: JOEL GOMEZ
COVER D: SWEENEY BOO
COVER E: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN VIRGIN ($13.99)
CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6
(W) Michael Fleisher, Larry Yakata (A) John Buscema
HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 672pp, $125.00, On Sale August 6, 2025
In an Omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Michael Fleisher's two years on Conan the Barbarian, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork featuring Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes: The scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra, the conniving Baron Vjerzak and Conan's old comrade Fafnir! Includes two mighty Annuals and a
classic issue of What If? that asks the question: What if Conan was stranded in the 20th century?
Collecting: Conan the Bar barian (1970) #150 – 171,Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #8-9, What If? (1977) #43.
REGULAR: JOHN BUSCEMA
DIRECT MARKET: MIKE KALUTA
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 6
(W) Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas and Chris Claremont (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith
HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 1008pp, $150, On Sale August 20, 2025
X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik-and Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria. Also includes extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film! Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21.
REGULAR: EARL NOREM
DM EDITION: JOE CHIODO
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 10
(W) Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata, Don Kraar (A) Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert, Val Mayerik
HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 516pp, $125, On Sale August 27, 2025
THE GREATEST HERO IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY. THIS IS THE LEGEND OF CONAN!
Collecting 13 issues of the classic Conan magazine, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN and featuring Conan stories from 1987-1988 written by the likes of Chuck Dixon, Larry Yakata and Do n Kraar, and drawn by Gary Kwapisz, Andy Kubert and Val Mayerik. The omnibus also includes the graphic novel, CONAN THE REAVER written by Don Kraar and drawn by the legendary John Severin. Collecting: The Savage Sword of Conan (1987) #133-145 and Conan the Reaver (1987). With rarely seen BONUS MATERIAL
REGULAR: JOE JUSKO
DIRECT MARKET: JOE JUSKO
CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 5: TWISTING LOYALTIES
(W) Jim Zub
(A) Danica Brine and Doug Braithwaite
SC, FC, 112pp, $17.99, On Sale August 13, 2025
Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god! Collects- Conan the Barbarian #17-20
REGULAR COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
DIRECT MARKET: DEAN KOTZ
SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1-4 PATRICK ZIRCHER PACK
(W/A) Patrick Zircher
FC, 4*32pp, $19.99, On Sale August 27, 2025
COLLECTS #1-4 OF SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING
Story, art and covers by PATRICK ZIRCHER
Features a black and white issue #1 Sketch Cover Variant! Limited to 500 Copies!