Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd

Rebellion/2000AD Comics December 2025/January 2026 Full Solicits

Rebellion/2000AD and Judge Dredd December 2025/January 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Full solicits for 2000AD and Judge Dredd comics releasing December 2025 through January 2026.

Discover new titles like Silver Unearthed GN and returning hits such as Slaine and Thistlebone.

Bumper 100-page 2000AD Xmas Prog features classic and new stories from top creators.

Get details on deluxe and anniversary editions, folk horror, sci-fi, and action-packed series.

A combination of listings from Lunar and Diamond for Rebellion and 2000AD's December 2025/January 2026 solicits and solicitations… with Rebellion one of the few comic publishers still with Diamond, courtesy of Diamond UK.

2000 AD PROG 2461-2462 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250130

(W) Ken Niemand, Alex Di Campi, Ian Edington, David Barnett, Alec Worley, Dan Abnett, Peter Milligan (A) Neil Edwards, I.N.J. Culbard, Luke Horsman, Stephen White, Lee Milmore, Staz Johnson, Tazio Bettin, Kieran McKeown (A / CA) Nick Percival

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Everything wraps up before Xmas-horror returns for Judge Dredd in "Messengers" by Ken Niemand & Nick Percival; Rogue Trooper blazes towards the finale for "Ghost Patrol" by Alex De Campi & Neil Edwards; Brass Sun: "Pavane" by Ian Edginton & INJ Culbard comes to its shocking climax; and the resurrected aren't taking it lying down in David Barnett & Luke Horsman's three-parter Deadtown!

In Shops: Jan 07-14, 2026

2000 AD PROG 2463 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250132

(W) Ken Niemand, Alex Di Campi, Ian Edington, David Barnett, Alec Worley, Dan Abnett, Peter Milligan (A) Nick Percival, Neil Edwards, I.N.J. Culbard, Luke Horsman, Stephen White, Lee Milmore, Staz Johnson, Tazio Bettin, Kieran McKeown (CA) Mike Dowling

The Galaxy's Greatest Comic caps the year with another stunning 100-page bumper Xmas issue-a visitor to Mega-City One risks danger in Judge Dredd: "MikMak's Big Mega-City Adventure" by Ken Niemand & Stephen White; occult troubleshooters Herne & Shuck start their second full-length case, courtesy of David Barnett & Lee Milmore; there's a one-off Hawk the Slayer thriller in "The Call" by Alec Worley & Staz Johnson; Dan Abnett & Tazio Bettin reveal what's happened to Andi in Azimuth: "The Devil You Know"; a new SF prison series starts as a cop must go undercover on a remote incarceration island in "The Discarded" by Peter Milligan & Kieran McKeown; plus there's Rogue Trooper, Strontium Dog and more!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #487 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250133

(W) Ken Niemand, Alec Worley, Dan Abnett (A) Ben Wilsher, Dave Taylor, John Higgins, Phil Winslade (CA) Toby Willsmer

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman hunts a predator in special Xmas story "The Survivor" by Ken Niemand; Psi-Judge Anderson discovers who is behind the possessed in "Hell Night at the Cine-Pit" by Alec Worley & Ben Willsher; there's political machinations in "Megatropolis" by Ken Niemand & Dave Taylor; there's zero-tolerance policing in Dreadnoughts: "Qualified Immunity" by Mike Carroll & John Higgins; and there's more Lawless, courtesy of Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade. Plus Rok of the Reds, features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Jan 21, 2026

SILVER UNEARTHED GN

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250134

(W) Michael Carroll (A / CA) Joe Currie

Earth, the year 2001. A group of armed survivors sought out the resting place of a five-hundred-year-old vampire, who may just help them against the alien Sepsis, who invaded the planet a few decades earlier. The vamp, called Baroness DeSilva, soon proves to be a powerful ally, as she fights to defend her food source from the extra-terrestrial enemy! An all-new Thrill from the award-winning writer Mike Carroll (Dreadnoughts) and artist Joe Currie (Judge Dredd) crashes genre into unpredictable genre. Acclaimed on release, the supernaturally charged Silver crashes the past into the far future for a fast-paced adventure which will blow your mind!

In Shops: Jan 28, 2026

SLAINE THE DEFINITIVE ED HC VOL 02 PX ED

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250137

(W) Pat Mills (A) Bryan Talbot, David Pugh (CA) Gemma Sheldrake (A / CA) Glenn Fabry

The adventures of Sláine Mac Roth continue in the second volume of the Definitive series. With character-defining arcs such as The Time Killer and The Tomb of Terror, this volume sees the exiled barbarian facing new trials and tribulations, including a trip through time which will have dangerous repercussions for everyone on Earth! Showcasing Pat Mills's epic storytelling alongside the art of Glenn Fabry (Hellblazer, Swamp Thing), Bryan Talbot (The Adventures of Luther Arkwright), and David Pugh (Dan Dare), this is another unmissable entry for fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Jan 28, 2026

SLAINE THE DEFINITIVE EDITION TP VOL 02

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250138

(W) Pat Mills (A) Bryan Talbot, David Pugh (A / CA) Glenn Fabry

The adventures of Sláine Mac Roth continue in the second volume of the Definitive series. With character-defining arcs such as The Time Killer and The Tomb of Terror, this volume sees the exiled barbarian facing new trials and tribulations, including a trip through time which will have dangerous repercussions for everyone on Earth! Showcasing Pat Mills's epic storytelling alongside the art of Glenn Fabry (Hellblazer, Swamp Thing), Bryan Talbot (The Adventures of Luther Arkwright), and David Pugh (Dan Dare), this is another unmissable entry for fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Dec 24, 2025

SPIDERS SYNDICATE OF CRIME VS SPIDER BOY SC

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT250139

(W) Jerry Siegel (A) Reg Bunn (CA) Geoff Campion

Along came a Spider-boy! The Spider is a sensational adventurer who operates on both sides of the law, using a whole host of hi-tech equipment to stay one step ahead of his enemies. When gang leader, "Turk" Dobbs crossed Criminal scientist, Sylvester Jenkins, the evil genius had Dobbs killed and framed the Spider for the murder. Not long after, a new enemy-"Spider-boy"-emerged from the shadows, seemingly intent on causing trouble for the "King of Crooks." With access to his own super equipment and an unparalleled hatred for the web-master, the Spider has never encountered a foe like this before!

In Shops: Jan 14, 2026

SLAINE: THE HORNED GOD – ANNIVERSARY EDITION

WRITTEN BY Pat Mills

ILLUSTRATED BY Simon Bisley

COVER ART BY Simon Bisley

Sláine: The Horned God returns to print in a massively oversized edition just in time for the 35th anniversary of the ground-breaking and industry-altering story. Written by the character's co-creator, Pat Mills, and featuring fully-painted art the likes of which had never before been seen in the pages of 2000 AD.

The Horned God is the definitive Sláine storyline. Its appearance in the pages of 2000 AD marked a creative high-point for the comic, and the work inspired artists for generations with its incredible painted scenes of epic battles evoking the work of Frank Frazetta. This anniversary edition has been rescanned from the original film, and printed at a size that more closely matches the actual artwork, so now you can become fully entranced by the art and story of the greatest Sláine epic.

* FEATURING NEWLY RESTORED ART BY SIMON BISLEY, FULLY-PAINTED IN THE STYLE OF FRANK FRAZETTA.

* PUBLISHED AS A MASSIVELY-OVERSIZED EDITION, ALLOWING READERS TO POUR OVER THE ART WORK.

TEEN+ • 208 pages • FULL COLOUR • $54.99

ON SALE 03 DECEMBER 2025

PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

SWORD & SORCERY TPB

Oversized edition measures over 10 1/2" x 14"

Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the sword and sorcery adventure that changed comics!

THISTLEBONE BOOK ONE

WRITTEN BY T.C. Eglington

ILLUSTRATED BY Simon Davis

COVER ART BY Simon Davis

Britain, 2019. The secluded rural village of Harrowvale holds a dark past—that years earlier, on a farm bordering the vast tracts of woodland, it hosted a cult that was seeking to escape civilisation and find purity in the old ways, namely worshipping an ancient deity called Thistlebone. Led by the charismatic Jasper Hillman, their pagan beliefs grew ever more radical to the point where they held the young Avril Eason captive with the intention of sacrificing her. But Avril escaped…

MATURE • 64 pages • FULL-COLOUR • $19.99

ON SALE 10 DECEMBER 2025

PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

FOLK HORROR HC

"A fetid, brackish wormy folk horror that will burrow under your skin and haunt you way after you have read it" – Ben Wheatley (A Field in England, Kill List, Sightseers)

Midsommar meets The Wicker Man in this break-out original folk-horror graphic novel from the pages of 2000 AD!

THISTLEBONE BOOK TWO: POISONED ROOTS

WRITTEN BY T.C. Eglington

ILLUSTRATED BY Simon Davis

COVER ART BY Simon Davis

The sequel to the break-out 2000 AD horror graphic novel, Thistlebone. It has been over a year since journalist Seema Chaudry accompanied cult survivor Avril Eason back to the village of Harrowvale, the site of her terrifying experiences at the hands of Jasper Hillman's Thistlebone worshippers, a crazed occult group that believed in an ancient woodland deity. Intended as a cathartic experience, both women were changed forever by what they were confronted with. Now, in the process of researching a book on the Thistlebone legend, Seema believes much of it centres around one man — Malcolm Kinniburgh.

MATURE • FULL COLOUR • FOLK HORROR

ON SALE 10 DECEMBER 2025

PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

THISTLEBONE BOOK THREE: THE DULE TREE

WRITTEN BY T.C. Eglington

ILLUSTRATED BY Simon Davis

COVER ART BY Simon Davis

The finale to the best selling Thistlebone trilogy. After the events of 'Poisoned Roots' the Harrowvale constabulary find clues that lead them to investigate the abandoned film production of a 1970s folk horror film, The Dule Tree. Based on a harrowing account from the seventeen hundreds where thirteen innocent women and one man were hanged during the witch trials, the film itself ran into production problems, the source of which has remained a mystery for fifty years.

MATURE • 80 pages • FULL COLOUR • $19.99

ON SALE 10 DECEMBER 2025

PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED

FOLK HORROR HC

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!