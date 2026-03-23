Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: Alan Moore, Albion, alex de campi, Neil Edwards, rogue trooper, roy of the rovers

Rebellion/2000AD Full June 2026 Solicits With Lots Of Rogue Trooper

Alan Moore's Albion Comes to Rebellion/2000AD Full June 2026 solicits as well as Alex De Campi and Neil Edward's Rogue Trooper

2000AD returns to North American comic book stores again in June 2026, with weekly issues, as the sci-fi anthology comic's print run will now be produced in Canada, courtesy of a helping hand from Oni Press. Ahead of the Rogue Trooper movie (we must hear something this summer, surely?) Alex De Campi and Neil Edwards' instant classic Ghost Trooper gets a big collection, as 2000AD starts a new Rogue Trooper story from Andi Ewington and Sinu Chandrasenan. Yeah, we have to be getting that movie soon. As well as the Albion collection from Alan Moore, and Roy Of The Rovers… oh yeah, because the World Cup is coming in June. It all makes sense now…

2000 AD PROG #2485

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Ian Edginton (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Joe Currie, D'Israeli (CA) Jake Lynch

The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: Judge Dredd suffers horror after horror inside The Oubliette as we continue the Mega-Epic story which promises to change Mega-City One forever! $7.99 6/17/2026

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Ian Edginton (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Joe Currie, D'Israeli (CA) Jake Lynch The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: Judge Dredd suffers horror after horror inside The Oubliette as we continue the Mega-Epic story which promises to change Mega-City One forever! $7.99 6/17/2026 2000 AD PROG #2486

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, Ian Edginton (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Joe Currie, D'Israeli (CA) D'Israeli

The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: we have more aerial action from the world of Helium, as the steampunk fantasy series takes to the skies for thrilling danger amongst the clouds! $7.99 6/24/2026

2000 AD PROG #2487

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Rob Richardson, Dave Kendall (CA) Dave Kendall

The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: The Fall of Deadworld returns! Join The Dark Judges as they continue to wreck gleeful global chaos, with only a handful of humans left standing between these fallen Judges and the complete destruction of the planet!

$8.99 7/1/2026

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Rob Richardson, Dave Kendall (CA) Dave Kendall The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: The Fall of Deadworld returns! Join The Dark Judges as they continue to wreck gleeful global chaos, with only a handful of humans left standing between these fallen Judges and the complete destruction of the planet! $8.99 7/1/2026 2000 AD PROG #2488

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson, Kek-W (A) Dan Cornwell, INJ Culbard, Rob Richardson, Dave Kendall, (CA) Neil Roberts

The iconic weekly sci-fi anthology which smashes hard-hitting reality against a universe of infinite possibility, 2000 AD is The Galaxy's Greatest Comic – every single week! In this issue: the powerful Psi-Judge Judge Anderson comes face to face with The Void – can even her mind survive the psyche-splitting experience? $7.99 7/8/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #493

(W) Ken Niemand, Andi Ewington, Jonathan L. Howard (A) Nick Percival, Sinu Chandrasenan, Chris Weston, PJ Holden (CA) Lee Carter

The Black Tower continues as Ken Niemand and Nick Percival put Mega-City One through Hell as part of their new Judge Dredd Mega-Epic storyline which crosses over with the weekly 2000 AD. We also have the start of a new Rogue Trooper story from Andi Ewington and Sinu Chandrasenan; and the return of the radioactive Atomfall by Jonathan L. Howard and Anthony Williams, tying into the acclaimed video game! All this plus the latest instalments of Fargo & McBane and Megatropolis, as well as new features, interviews, and more!

$14.99 7/15/2026

ROGUE TROOPER GHOST PATROL TP

(W) Alex De Campi (A) Neil Edwards (CA) Dave Gibbons

Nu Earth: a battle-scarred, poisned world where Nort and Souther forces fight for control of a nearby black hole. Genetic Infantryman, Rogue Trooper is the sole survivor of the Quartz Massacre.Together with the bio-chipped "ghosts" of his dead comrades he wages a one-man war against the vicious Nort forces. A Souther war veteran called Macinrow, Captain Nygaard and a group of fresh recruits, set out for Nu Earth in search of Macinrow's friend, Sgt White, would could hold the key to winning the war… introduce an all-new adventure Alex de Campi (Smoke, Full-Tilt Boogie) and Neil Edwards (Spider-Man, Superman) introduce an all-new Rogue Trooper adventure that delves into the secret history of the Genetic Infantrymen.

$26.99 6/17/2026

ALBION HC

(W) Alan Moore, Leah Moore, John Reppion (A) Shane Oakley, George Freeman (CA) Dave Gibbons

The Spider, The Steel Claw, Grimly Feendish, Captain Hurricane. Born in the pages of Lion, Valiant, Smash! and Wham!, these are some of the most beloved characters in the history of British comics. But what if they were all real people? Danny, a keen comics enthusiast, and his new friend, Penny, go in search of the long-missing heroes and villains from the classic comics of the past. But where have they been all these years? And what happens if they find them? From the mind of the legendary Alan Moore (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) with scripts by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Megadeth: Death By Design), and art by Shane Oakley (The Fall of the House of Usher).

$26.99 6/17/2026

KARL THE VIKING TP VOL 01 THE SWORD OF EINGAR

(W) Ted Cowan (A/CA) Don Lawrence

Originally serialised in Lion, Karl the Viking is a sweeping historical fantasy story of an orphaned Saxon boy, adopted and raised by the viking Eingar after his raid on Britain. Upon coming of age Karl succeeds Eingar and leads his tribe into battle in Britain against wild tribes of Picts, and re-connects with his old Saxon family, gaining an ally in his cousin Godwulf, and making an enemy of the Earl of Eastumbria. These fast-paced stories were drawn by Don Lawrence shortly before he revolutionised painted comic art with The Trigan Empire, when he was already a master of pen and ink, and his Karl the Viking series was the pinnacle of black and white comic art. $24.99

(W) Ted Cowan (A/CA) Don Lawrence Originally serialised in Lion, Karl the Viking is a sweeping historical fantasy story of an orphaned Saxon boy, adopted and raised by the viking Eingar after his raid on Britain. Upon coming of age Karl succeeds Eingar and leads his tribe into battle in Britain against wild tribes of Picts, and re-connects with his old Saxon family, gaining an ally in his cousin Godwulf, and making an enemy of the Earl of Eastumbria. These fast-paced stories were drawn by Don Lawrence shortly before he revolutionised painted comic art with The Trigan Empire, when he was already a master of pen and ink, and his Karl the Viking series was the pinnacle of black and white comic art. $24.99 KARL THE VIKING TP VOL 02 THE VOYAGE OF THE SEA RAIDERS

(W) Ted Cowan, Michael Moorcock (A) Don Lawrence, Ted Drury, Robert Forrest, Ruggero Giovannini (CA) Don Lawrence

In the second, and concluding, volume of Karl the Viking the brave Briton takes the fight even further abroad than before as he and his band of warriors battle against the rival viking Gefion One-Eye in Africa, become mercenaries in a violent dispute between treacherous Russian tribes, and survive against fantastical and unnatural sea monsters. This volume also contains stories written by Michael Moorcock penned when he was just beginning to create the adventures of Elric. $32.99

ROY OF THE ROVERS TP VOL 01

(W) Rob Williams (A/CA) Ben Willsher

REAL ROY OF THE ROVERS STUFF! Once a mighty team in English soccer, Melchester Rovers are now a pale imitation of what they once were. Languishing around the bottom half of the table in League Two, the future is looking decidedly grim for the club. Enter Roy Race; a sixteen-year-old striker with a lethal left foot and a burning desire to play for the club he has supported all of his life. Could he be the spark that reignites the Rovers after years in the wilderness? From the pages of Tiger to having his own title, Roy of the Rovers is the most popular soccer strip in British comics. This action-packed sporting drama reboots the iconic character for today's generation of football fandom.

$19.99 6/3/2026

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