Rebellion/2000AD Launch Paul Grist's Smash! in October 2023 Solicits

It's in Rebellion/2000AD's October 2023 solicits and solicitations, but will come to the USA at the end of November. The return of the UK comic from the sixties, Smash!, which originally ran as a weekly comic anthology for kids in the UK from 1966 to 1971 and was the first place the UK could find Marvel Comics, serialising stories from Hulk and the Fantastic Four alongside homegrown fare, and other DC Comics titled as well.

Writer Paul Grist of Jack Staff, Kane and Burglar Bill, along with artists Tom Foster, Anna Morozova and Simon Bowland will use Smash! to tell stories combining the British characters from the IPC library, including The Steel Claw, Janus Stark, and Jane Bond (yes, Jane Bond: she's a British spy from '60s anthology Tina) to deal with the threat of the Syndicate of Crime, and its leader the King of Crooks. There's even more comic book history at play here: the original 1960s run of the Syndicate of Crime featured writing by none other than Jerry Siegel, AKA the co-creator of Superman.

It joins the rest of the solicits, including 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and the Mick McMahon Apex Edition coming to US stores for 2024.

SMASH #1 (OF 3)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232169

(W) Paul Grist (A) Tom Foster (CA) Andy Clarke

In Victorian London, when Janus Stark traps a demon in a stone idol he creates a prize too alluring for criminal masterminds to resist, and 60 years later the King of Crooks organises his Crime Syndicate to heist the statuette. However, The Steel Claw and Jane Bond are assigned to halt the theft, but they encounter a mysterious stranger who throws both sides' plans into disarray. A fast-paced action-adventure miniseries written by Paul Grist (Jack Staff) and with art by Tom Foster (Judge Dredd) and Anna Morozova (2000 AD) featuring a host of classic British comic book characters brought back to life in this 3-part miniseries.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BEST OF THARGS TERRORS TALES TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232170

(W) Mark Millar, Al Ewing, Simon Spurrier, John Smith, Alec Worley, Kek-W, Eric Bradbury, Alan McKenzie, Keith Richardson (A) Arthur Wyatt, Laura Bailey, Edmund Bagwell, Tom Foster, Henry Flint, Alan McKenzie, Dom Reardon, P. J. Holden, Mick Austin, Greg Staples (CA) Simon Coleby

From the deepest, darkest recesses of the Nerve Centre vaults, the eerie alien editor of 2000 AD known as Tharg the Mighty presents the creepiest tales to ever grace the pages of the galaxy's greatest comic! This fear-filled anthology introduces one-off stories full of ghosts, demons, mutants, and killers and is thick with atmosphere, dark humor. and mind-blowing twists. Written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in the comic book industry, this collection features strips by Mark Millar, Al Ewing, Simon Spurrier, Chris Weston, Richard Elson, and Eric Bradbury among others.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 24

MONSTER FUN HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232171

(W) Stacey Whittle, Chris Garbutt, Alec Worley, Ned Hartley, John Lucas, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Steve Roberts, Lizzie Boyle, David Thomas (A) Ruairi Coleman, Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, Dan Boultwood, John Lucas, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Steve Roberts, Rositsa Vangelova, Andy Richmond (CA) Matt Baxter

It's Halloween so come and join the paranormal party! Our favourite holiday of the year is here, and we are celebrating with a bumper 48-page Monster Fun Spooktacular! As well as our usual gang of gruesome guys and girls, we have some exciting new strips, including the first part of Crabbe's Crusaders (think Power Rangers meets Ben 10!). With extra quizzes, a new Global Ghoulie and the winning entry to our Draw A Monster competition, plus the conclusion to the awesome Steel Commando strip, this is a treat that you can't do without.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 7.99

2000 AD ART OF MICK MCMAHON APEX EDITION HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232172

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant, Pat Mills, Gerry Finley-Day (A / CA) Mick McMahon

The 2000 AD Art of Mick McMahon: Apex Edition is a gloriously oversized collection of some of McMahon's best pages from 2000 AD. His legendary work on Slaine is showcased with art from "Warriors Dawn," "Heroes Blood," and the incredible "Sky Chariots." Also represented here are his Ro-Busters and A.B.C. Warriors eras, the climactic pages from "Judge Dredd: The Return of Rico," the entirety of Superbean, and the complete opening episode of The V.C.'s, along with his V.C. character designs which were used by Cam Kennedy and Garry Leach for artistic continuity. The concluding section of this book exhibits colour pages from his Judge Dredd Annual stories, including the complete "The Fear that Made Milwaukee Famous," and select pages from throughout The Last American.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 135

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (OCTOBER 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232173

(W) Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Kek-W, Peter Milligan (A) P. J. Holden, Richard Elson, D'Israeli, Dave Kendall, Rufus Dayglo (CA) Toby Willsmer

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd tracks the suspects responsible for passing on the pathogen to Hershey in "Poison," Feral & Foe battle Malignkind, and there's war in the skies in Helium: Scorched Earth; plus two new series start in #2352-The Fall of Deadworld: Retribution, and alien refugee epic The Devil's Railroad!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 22.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #461

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232174

(W) Garth Ennis, Mike Carroll, Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Mike Carroll, John Wagner, Brian Ruckley (A) Conor Boyle, Phil Winslade, John Higgins, Dan Cornwell, John Burns, Alberto Ponticelli (A / CA) Colin MacNeil

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's a complete Dredd story, "Risk Assessment," and another dive back into history with Mega-City 2099. Plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless, Dreadnoughts, and Spector, the next chapters of Johnny Red, and Rogue Trooper, and interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 11.99

RISE AND FALL OF THE TRIGAN EMPIRE TP VOL 05 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

AUG232179

(W) Michael Butterworth (A) Oliver Frey (A / CA) Don Lawrence

The fifth omnibus collection of the science-fiction classic, The Rise and Fall of the Trigan Empire, reprints all the stories originally published in Look & Learn from 1975 through to 1977 and contains Don Lawrence's final flawlessly painted Trigan Empire pages. Trigo, his nephew Janno, and the trusted scientist Peric all band together to protect the citizens of the Trigan Empire, from threats both alien and clandestine in these fast-paced yet beautifully painted comic stories which enthralled readers on original publication.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 32.95

