Rebellion/2000AD's September 2023 Solicits & San Diego Comic-Con

Rebellion Publishing's 2000AD. Judge Dredd and related solicits for September 2023, though most only make it to the States from October

We have a look at Rebellion Publishing's 2000AD. Judge Dredd and related solicits and solicitations for September 2023, though most of them only making it to the States from October. What will be making it to the USA first is art posters by graphic artist Matt Ferguson, that will be sold at San Diego Comic-Con, with two variants of a movie-style Judge Dredd poster, exclusively available from the Rebellion booth at the show. A 24" x 36" offset litho fine art poster printed on 300gsm Accent Recycled stock, with each copy individually numbered and limited to just 400 copies in colour. Also available will be a further-limited variant edition – a 'black, white and Dredd' with vivid reds picked ou, in an edition of 100. It is the first time Rebellion has offered such a high-end poster as its Comic-Con merch and copies of both variants will be available exclusively from the Rebellion booth #2121 from Previews Night on Wednesday the 19th of July. Sales are limited to 50 copies a day for the colour edition and 10 of the black and white, available each day of the show, including Previews night.

For subscribers to 2000 AD, 150 copies of the colour edition and 50 of the black and white edition will also be available to buy direct through the 2000 AD webshop at shop.2000AD.com from noon BST on Thursday, the 20th of July.

And this is on top of the Judge Dredd: The Darkest Judge hardcover with exclusive Greg Capullo cover. This version is limited to just 500 copies. 300 of these will be sold at San Diego, while the remaining 200 will be made available for 2000AD subscribers to order online through the 2000 AD website.

Here are the full Rebellion/2000AD solicits for September 2023.

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (SEPT 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231919

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Cliff Robinson

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd thriller "A Fallen Man" comes to its explosive finale, as does Hershey and Azimuth, plus there's a 3-parter "Die Hoard." Prog 2350 is a special bumper 48-page standalone issue imagining what the Galaxy's Greatest Comic would've been like if Battle Action had merged with it in the early eighties-look out for Judge Dredd: "Juves Rule," El Mestizo, Major Eazy: "The Treasure of Solomon," Death Game 2049, Hellman of Hell Force, and more! Prog 2351 is the start of an all-new line-up, including Judge Dredd: "Poison," Feral & Foe, Helium: Scorched Earth, plus a special one-off clash between two classic characters by Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 25.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #460

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231920

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Henry Flint

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The Battle Action drama crosses over into the Dredd universe with one-off stories for Judge Dredd by Ken Niemand and Nick Percival, behind the Sov lines thrills courtesy of Mike Carroll, and more. Plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless by Abnett & Winslade, Dreadnoughts by Carroll & Higgins, and Spector by Wagner & Cornwell, the next chapters of Johnny Red by Ennis and Burns, and Rogue Trooper by Brian Ruckley and Alberto Ponticelli, and interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 11.99

BATTLE ACTION #5 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231918

(W) Garth Ennis, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Mike Dorey, Patrick Goddard (CA) Keith Burns

The latest iteration of Battle Action concludes with two explosive war stories. This issue kicks off with an early adventure of Hellman, when he led the Condor Legion in Spain and where the conflict he fought in forced him to determine what he would stand for, written by Garth Ennis, with art by Mike Dorey. In Nina Petrova and The Angels of Death, Petrova takes a new Commissar under her wing and the green officer sees first-hand what war truly entails, by Torunn Gr nbekk and Patrick Goddard.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MISTY 45 YEARS OF FEAR HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231921

(W) Shirley Bellwood, Pat Mills, Malcolm Shaw, Julia Round, Chloe Maveal, Clare Napier (A) John Armstrong, Jaume Rumeu, Mario Capaldi (A / CA) Jordi Badia Romero

In 1978 British comics were changed forever with the release of Misty, the classic cult horror comic for girls. Masterminded by Pat Mills, the original editor of 2000 AD, and called "the most peculiar, imaginative and challenging work in British comics" by The New Statesman, this weekly comic featured the best comics talent working on haunting, terrifying tales. From high 70s glamour to chilling stories that have haunted readers for decades, this Essential Collection curates the creepiest, campest Misty serials and short stories alongside critical essays, in a volume perfect for readers old and new.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 28.99

MONSTER FUN FREAKY FAIRY TALES SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231926

(W) Simon Furman, Ned Hartley, Alec Worley (A) Garbutt, Matt Baxter, Henry Flint, John Lucas (CA) Mike Hartigan

Classic children's tales get a spooky, spoofable Monster Fun makeover this September in the Freaky Fairy Tales Special. The Big, Bad Wolf wishes he never tangled with Gran in Kid Kong, the *Hire A Hire crew become fairy godmothers for a night, the Steel Commando faces off against his arch enemy, Dr. Von Hoffman in the distant past, while Hell's Angel, Gums and Martha's Monster Make-Up all give the Brothers Grimm a run for their money! This issue also includes the stunning conclusion to The Leopard from Lime Street. Will Britain's premier superhero survive a final encounter with The Cabal?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 6.99

ROBO HUNTER PLANET OF THE ROBOTS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231927

(W) John Wagner (A / CA) Ian Gibson

For forty years Sam Slade has been one of the best robo-tectives in the business, but all of his experience couldn't prepare him for his latest case. In 2080 overpopulation of the Earth led the Space Commission into seeking out new planets to colonise. Four years later they discovered Verdus, a suitable planet in the Crab Nebula. Now, Colonists who sent there have not been heard from again. The Commission believe that robots have taken control of the planet and want Sam to uncover the truth. It's a dangerous case, but one Sam can't refuse-otherwise he's guaranteed a bullet in the head! This classic 2000 AD strip is presented in full color as it was when collected by Eagle Comics as a five-issue mini-series.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 28.99

THIRTEENTH FLOOR RETURN OF THE MAX TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231928

(W) Guy Adams, Keith Richardson (A) Frazer Irving, Kelley Jones, John Stokes, Tom Paterson, Vv Glass, Abigail Harding, Vince Locke, Henrik Sahlstrom, Andreas Butzcbach, Jimmy Broxton (A / CA) Kyle Hotz

Max, the A.I. superintendent of Maxwell Towers has found a kindred soul in one of his residents, a young, disturbed boy call Sam Bowers. Together they work to rid the building of all the ne'er do wells who lurk in the dark corridors of the block, luring them to the dreaded thirteenth floor. But this power has started to corrupt Sam, surprising even Max-and their activities have not gone unnoticed, as WPC Hester Benedict becomes more aware of the sinister events taking place at the building. The breakout star of legendary British comic Scream! Max and his thirteenth floor are back in a brand-new story written by Guy Adams and includes art by Frazer Irving, John Stokes, Tom Paterson, Kelley Jones, VV Glass, and Vince Locke.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

SOCCER DIARIES ROCKY TAKES LA NOVEL SC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUL231933

(W) Tom Palmer

Rocky Race is going to be the best soccer player in the world! Rocky Race is not your average fourteen year old. She's determined, ambitious and the best football player you've ever seen. So, when she gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a prestigious soccer camp in California, USA, she takes it. But far from home, Rocky suddenly finds herself out of her comfort zone. Fake friends, her own anxieties and a brand new world with strange rules all threaten to derail her new life before it's even started – does Rocky have what it takes to succeed? The Soccer Diaries is a brand new all ages prose fiction series starring Rocky Race, a British footballer looking to make it big in a US soccer school.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 11.99

