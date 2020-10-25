Rebellion To Publish Al Ewing's The Fictional Man in January

In 2013, British book publisher REBCA published Al Ewing's novel, The Fictional Man, simultaneously published by Solaris in the USA. Since then, Ewing has become a bigger and bigger name in comic books, currently writing Guardians Of The Galaxy, Immortal Hulk, SWORD and We Only Find Them When They're Dead, as well as continuing work for 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine. And its the publisher of the latter two, Rebellion, who have put The Fictional Man back into print for 2021. Even if they stretch the meaning of the word "new" in their January 2021 solicitations. Maybe we might see a revival of the Zombo books as well?

FICTIONAL MAN MMP

NOV201486

(W) Al Ewing

The new bold new novel by best-selling comics icon Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk)! In LA, where today's star is tomorrow's busboy, discarded "Fictionals" – characters spun into flesh-and-blood by technology – are everywhere. Screenwriter Niles Golan's therapist is a Fictional. So is his best friend. So (maybe) is the woman in the bar he can't stop staring at. It's getting so you can't tell who's real and who's not. Niles isn't completely sure how real he is…

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $11.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #428

NOV201487

(W) Various (A) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman pursues a mystery glider in "The Night Flyer"; Rico and Jara get closer to the identity of the vigilante in "Megatropolis"; Judge Whisper is tasked with tracking down those that have escaped judgment in "Deliverance"; the plot deepens in "Dreadnoughts"; and The Returners uncover the secret past behind the haunted house in "Heartswood"! Plus, in the bagged mini-trade, it's the next installment of the 2000 AD Encyclopedia, covering stories and characters E-F!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $10.99

THIRD WORLD WAR BOOK 2 BACK TO BABYLON TP

NOV201483

(W) Pat Mills (A) Carlos Ezquerra

After her eye-opening experiences of corporate interference in Central America, Eve returns to Britain with a renewed political drive and determination to fight for what she believes in. The incendiary second volume of the ground-breaking political comic book classic of global capitalism, rebellion and exploitation from legends Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and the late, great Carlos Ezquerra (Judge Dredd)! Also featuring international comics stars Sean Phillips (Criminal, Kill or Be Killed) and Duncan Fegredo (Hellboy, Kid Eternity).

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $24.99

HOPE TP HOPE UNDER FIRE

NOV201481

(W) Guy Adams (A) Jimmy Broxton

The second volume of the dazzling debut mixing Hollywood noir and occult magic! In an alternate post-war 1940s Los Angeles, where dark magic is a fact of life, Mallory Hope is a private detective haunted by his past… and by the occult forces he uses.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $12.99

ESSENTIAL JUDGE DREDD APOCALYPSE WAR TP

NOV201482

(W) John Wagner (A) Alan Grant

When the citizens of Mega-City One's massive city blocks declare war on each other, Judge Dredd realises it is merely a prologue to an all-out nuclear attack by East Meg One! As warheads rain down, Dredd leads a brave guerrilla resistance against the Sov forces, building to an earth-shattering decision that shakes his world to the core! The Apocalypse War is the mother of all "epic" Dredd storylines, which forever fixed the character in readers' minds and ensured Carlos Ezquerra's title as the definitive Dredd artist in comics' hall of fame.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $24.99

2000 AD REGENED TP

NOV201485

(W) Various (A) Various

The first in a new series featuring younger versions of established 2000 AD characters, perfect for Upper Middle Grade aged readers! Join Cadet Dredd in four astonishing capers! Discover how Johnny Alpha became a teenage bounty-hunter Strontium Dog! Alien delinquents DR and Quinch hijack Free Comic Book Day! Featuring brand new comics from comics stars Alex De Campi, Alec Worley, Chris Weston, Neil Googe, Brett Parson and more, 2000 AD Regened is a thrill-powered collection for Earthlets of all ages!

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $13.99

2000 AD JAN 2021 PROG PACK

NOV201484

(W) Michael Carroll, Alec Worley, Various (A) Pat Mills, Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The line-up kicks off the new year in explosive style as Judge Dredd heads into South America in "Desperadlands" by Mike Carroll and William Simpson; Durham Red is targeted in a jail break in "Served Cold" by Alec Worley and Ben Willsher; secret agent Proteus Vex investigates a mystery from the war in "The Shadow Chancellor" by Mike Carroll and Jake Lynch; Hershey enters Frank into the boxing ring in "The Brutal" by Rob Williams and Simon Fraser; and Slaine battles Brutus's Trojans in "The Web of Weird" by Pat Mills and Leonardo Manco!

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

SRP: $21.00