Red 5 Comics Full January 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

No new launches from Red 5 Comics in January 2022 – indeed that seems to be a thing amongst a number of publishers for this month. Maybe no one likes to launch a comic book in January? Even so, there are plenty of ongoing series and collections to keep a publisher going through the winter months. Here are the full January 2022 solicits and solicitations for Red 5 Comics.

CARRIERS #3 CVR A BELCHER AND VALENCIA

RED 5 COMICS

NOV211636

NOV211637 – CARRIERS #3 CVR B RIVERA & ZALDIVAR – 3.95

(W) Johnny Arnold (CA) Seb Valencia (A / CA) Kurt Belcher

A massive storm is hammering New York City! The Carriers must mobilize to rescue as many birds in the city as possible while also contending with The Rat Pack running jewel heists! Are the Falcon Brothers and The Croc King involved?

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.95

DARK AGE TP VOL 01

RED 5 COMICS

NOV211638

(W) Don Handfield (A) Leonardo Rodrigues, Pop Mahn, Alex Nascimento (CA) Nicholas Ely

In the near future all metal on earth suddenly turns to worthless piles of rust and dust. With no technology, no guns, no computers, humanity reverts to a violent feudal system. Each pocket of civilization is ruled by knights of wood and glass and concrete. This is the new Dark Age.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 19.95

DOWNLOAD #2

RED 5 COMICS

NOV211639

(W) Scott Chitwood (A / CA) Danny Luckert

After having his brain filled with designs for hundreds of mysterious devices, Eric and his friends begin discovering the strange and fantastic things they can do. They're also about to find out that other people have received the Download in the past and powerful forces will do anything to get what's in his mind.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.95

MACHINE GIRL TP VOL 02 SPACE INVADERS (RES) (MR)

RED 5 COMICS

NOV211640

(W) Matts (A / CA) Sergio Monjes

Machine Girl is back… in the ring! Not only is Megan (again) proving herself as the best fighter in the Galaxy, but she's now part of a group of Space Pirates! And their latest adventure will lead them to an unexpected treasure, which will set a new course for the team headlong to a race of Space Invaders!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 14.95

MEGA #2

RED 5 COMICS – STONEBOT

NOV211641

(W) Salvador Sanz (A / CA) Salvador Sanz

The gigantic creature known as "The Salamander" has taken the city of Montevideo by storm, destroying everything in its path. A little girl, advised by her apparently dead grandfather invoked "Mega," another giant creature to stop the menace. Now the two monsters will clash, and the battle will bring the world to its knees.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 7.99