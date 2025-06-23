Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: james tynion iv, jms

Red Book & Synthetics Launch in Dark Horse October 2025 Full Solicits

Red Book, Captain Henry And The Graveyard Of Time and Synthetics all launch in Dark Horse Comics' October 2025 full solicits & solicitations

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics debuts new series like Red Book, Synthetics, and Captain Henry in October 2025 solicits

Major creators James Tynion IV, Mike Mignola, J. Michael Straczynski, and more headline upcoming releases

Returning favorites include Avatar, Dungeons & Dragons, The Witcher, Star Wars, and Stranger Things comics

Hardcovers and graphic novels spotlight franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Usagi Yojimbo, Critical Role, and more

Red Book #1 by James Tynion IV and Michael Van Oeming, Sythetics #1 by Joe Michael Straczynski and Tony Parker, Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time #1 by Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick, The Guy in the Chair #1 by Hannah Rose May, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Guillermo Sanna, Avatar: The Gap Year: Tipping Point #1 by Ethan Sacks and Salvatore Porcaro, Minor Threats #1, Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series #1 by Greg Pak, Wilton Santos and Edvan Alves, Kill All Immortals II #1 by Zack Kaplan and Fico Ossio, and Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #1 by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum and Scott Hepburn all launch in Dark Horse Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as new comics from Brian Bendis, Kevin Smith, Pete Hogan and many more.

Red Book I #1

Authors: Michael Avon Oeming, James Tynion IV

Cover Art: Michael Avon Oeming

Letterers: Tom Napolitano

Illustrators: Michael Avon Oeming

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-08

Russia, 1961. Nine students die tragically under mysterious circumstances that will come to be known as the Dyatlov Pass Incident. To this day, the true cause of their deaths remains unknown, although some theorize the blame lies with visitors from beyond the stars…

The New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning co-creators of Something is Killing the Children, The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth, and Powers follow up their acclaimed work on Blue Book with an all-new volume of "true" tales capturing the strange world of alien encounters—this time focusing on the uncanny extraterrestrial stories of Russia and China.

Each issue will feature "True Weird" backup stories by guest creators.

"Read Blue Book for the supernatural uniqueness but stay for the enjoyable exploration of humanity." —AiPT

• Four-issue series.

Synthetics Part 1 #1

Authors: J. Michael Straczynski

Cover Art: Tony Parker

Colorists: Carrie Strachan

Letterers: Steve Dutro

Illustrators: Tony Parker

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-29

On a dying Earth filled with expanding dead zones, humans form rage gangs to vent their anger at futures lost or escape into the cyber-void to avoid thinking about what's coming. Our only hope of survival rests with a new kind of human. Will their appearance in a desperate world be met with acceptance—or destruction? Are they angels, devils, or the latest iteration of a Frankenstein's monster?

• A new apocalyptic sci-fi epic from Joseph Michael Straczynski!

• Featuring art by the talented Tony Parker (Medusa)!

• Four-issue series.

Avatar: The Gap Year–Tipping Point #1

Authors: Ethan Sacks

Cover Art: Salvatore Porcaro

Colorists: Michael Atiyeh

Letterers: Michael Heisler

Illustrators: Salvatore Porcaro

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

A beyond-the-screen adventure filling in the gap year at the outset of the hit film Avatar: The Way of Water!

After defending their home of Pandora and sending the RDA packing back to Earth nearly fifteen years ago, the Na'vi returned to their peaceful lives. Former Marine Jake Sully, now accepted as Na'vi himself in an Avatar body, has started a family with Neytiri. Despite more than a decade of peace, Jake knows the RDA isn't done with Pandora yet. And now he's proven right as they return in force. With his adopted people and his children at stake, Jake will need to lead the Na'vi into war once again, this time facing more firepower and advanced weapons, with new enemies who have just as much to fight for.

• Features new villains and fan-favorite heros!

• Ethan Sacks (Marvel's Old Man Hawkeye, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) brings his creative touch to the world of the Na'vi!

• Six-issue series.

Captain Henry and the Graveyard of Time #1

Authors: Mike Mignola, Bruce Zick

Cover Art: Bruce Zick

Letterers: Clem Robins

Illustrators: Bruce Zick

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

An intrepid time traveler voyages to a new dimension, but the monsters he finds there may be less of a danger than time itself.

Mike Mignola and Bruce Zick cowrite and Zick (Thor, The Atomic Legion) draws this new series that explores an uncharted corner of the Hellboy universe!

• A new four-part miniseries in the world of Hellboy!

• Writer/artist Bruce Zick joins the Hellboy universe!

Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks Series 1 #1

Authors: Greg Pak

Cover Art: Marguerite Sauvage

Colorists: Raul Angulo

Illustrators: Wilton Santos, Edvan Alves

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-15

In a time of fickle gods and feckless governors, the world yearns for heroes! But what it gets are the Fallbacks – a party of daring, dubious, and dysfunctional adventurers who arrive in the city of Loudwater in search of gold and glory. But an encounter with kobold thieves puts the Fallbacks in the crosshairs of a rival team of deeply annoying local heroes. Will the Fallbacks pull off a heist for the ages? Or will they sacrifice it all to put these "heroes" in their place?

• Greg Pak, the hit author of Planet Hulk, Darth Vader, and Lawful, shows off his Dungeon Master bonafides in this brand-new D&D adventure!

• The Fallbacks, stars of Jaleigh Johnson's Dungeons and Dragons: The Fallback: Bound for Ruin, make their first appearance in comics!

• Perfect for fans of the Fallbacks and newcomers alike!

• Four-issue series.

The Guy in the Chair #1

Authors: Hannah Rose May, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Cover Art: Guillermo Sanna

Colorists: Dearbhla Kelly

Illustrators: Guillermo Sanna

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-08

In the blood-soaked world of assassins and spies love has no place. Unfortunately for Abhi, a tactical analyst at a private military company, love is all he can think about. Against his employer's strict policy, he's fallen head over heels for Merlin, the field operative whose missions he supports as her "Guy in the Chair."

When Merlin shows up at his apartment bloody, beaten, and pleading for help, Abhi is yanked from behind the safety of his computer screens, and now the two must prevent their former employer and a cabal of corporate overlords from a hostile global takeover that threatens all of humanity.

• From Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (World's Best on Disney+)!

• Spy thriller with romance and comedy!

• Four-issue series.

Kill All Immortals II #1

Authors: Zack Kaplan

Cover Art: Oliver Barrett

Colorists: Thiago Rocha

Letterers: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Illustrators: Fico Ossio

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

The Asvalds were once a powerful billionaire Viking family with a source of secret immortality, until the family's only daughter, Frey Asvald, led her brothers in a principled rebellion to overthrow their barbaric father and end their eternal powers. But when an ancient and supernatural adversary threatens to destroy their precarious empire and kill them one by one, they must band together as a family, survive another deadly war—and dare to test their new mortality.

• Zack Kaplan and Fico Ossio return with part two of the hit series!

• Five-issue series.

Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #1

Authors: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum

Cover Art: Scott Hepburn

Colorists: Ian Herring

Illustrators: Scott Hepburn

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen meets The Wire returns from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on HULU, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn (Tom Morello's Orchid).

Frankie Follis a.k.a the supervillain Playtime has hit rock bottom. Her criminal empire was left in ruins after her ex-lover, Scalpel's, betrayal. The secret deal she cut with the superhero team The Continuum was exposed along with her secret identity – forcing Frankie to flee, disappearing off the grid. Three years later she's resurfaced, recruiting friend and foe alike to help her uncover a secret that threatens Twilight City. Grab your freezeguns and power gauntlets, it's time to join the underground!

• Five-issue series.

The Adventures of Lumen N. #2

Authors: James Robinson

Cover Art: Phil Hester

Colorists: Bill Crabtree

Illustrators: Phil Hester, Marc Deering

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-15

The adventure truly begins for young Lumen, now that she's learned she's the granddaughter of the legendary Captain Nemo. But what of her long-missing father, Nemo's son? To learn the answer to his disappearance, Lumen and Nemo must both face heartbreak along with the peril of an amazing and deadly steam-powered palace. All this, as they uncover who's behind their current dangers . . . an evil mastermind intent on conquest.

• Four-issue series.

Archie vs Minor Threats #3

Authors: Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Timmy Heague

Cover Art: Scott Hepburn

Illustrators: Scott Koblish

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-15

The villains of Minor Threats and iconic teenagers of Archie Comics have switched places!

Prepare to experience these characters like you've NEVER seen them before! Frankie Follis aka Playtime has gone from being Twilight City's Queenpin of Crime to becoming Riverdale's Queenbee teenager. The Five Fingers of Merlin has granted her the childhood she never had, void of crime, where the only score to be had is winning the Riverdale High Talent Show! The prize? Ultimate cosmic power! New villains from Twilight City have their eye on taking home the prize, a group of super crooks led by none other than Archie Andrews aka Gingersnap! Riverdale's most pure hearted teenager breaks bad!

Written by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum & Timmy Heague with art by Scott Koblish!

• Four-issue series.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #5

Authors: Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colvillie

Cover Art: Duncan Fegredo

Colorists: Chris Northrop

Illustrators: Olivia Samson

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

Vax—alone on the Myriad's floating fortress galleon, The Mockingbird—fights his way to freedom with nary a weapon or ally around save his wits and agility to escape his captors. Meanwhile, Vex and Keyleth trek through the swamp and discover they are a surprisingly good team. With Trinket in tow, will they be able to save Vax in time?

• The Vox Machina Origins series I comics come to print!

• Celebrating 10 years of Critical Role!

• Six-issue series.

Headless Horseman Halloween Annual (2025) (CVR A) (Lukas Ketner)

Authors: Lukas Ketner, David Dastmalchian

Cover Art: Lukas Ketner

Illustrators: Ariel Olivetti, Jay Martin

$7.99 USD | 56 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

The Headless Horseman is back with another batch of Halloween treats…and plenty of terrifying tricks. These new horrifying short stories are sure to give you goosebumps, send a chill down your spine, and scare you enough to leave the night light on!

This oversized issue features 48 pages full of new tales from the scariest minds in comics and horror!

• Standalone anthology of all-new Halloween stories.

Huck: Big Bad World #5

Authors: Mark Millar

Cover Art: Rafael Albuquerque

Colorists: Dave Mccaig

Letterers: Clem Robins

Illustrators: Rafael Albuquerque

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

The people out there with gifts like Huck's are in hiding because they're afraid of being found. But now that Huck has brought them into the light they've never been in more danger. Who is the man who's job it is to kill super-people and why is he doing it?

• Six-issue series.

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #2

Authors: Dan Watters

Cover Art: Owen Gieni

Colorists: Hilary Jenkins

Letterers: Clayton Cowles

Illustrators: Owen Gieni

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

After slaying one god and being betrayed by another, Elspeth Tirel scours Theros's underworld for the man she loved and lost. However, the god of fate plans to redirect Elspeth into a tragic destiny.

• In partnership with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, Dark Horse expands the world of Magic: The Gathering—a widely popular tabletop and digital collectible card game with a 30+ year legacy.

• Written by acclaimed writer Dan Watters and illustrated by the talented Owen Gieni.

• Four-issue series.

Masterminds #2

Authors: Zack Kaplan

Cover Art: Stephen Thompson

Colorists: Thiago Rocha

Letterers: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Illustrators: Stephen Thompson

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-08

Level Two.

Edward and Angie begin the adventure of a lifetime as they face the Masterminds' strange but brilliant real-life puzzles and challenges. But when they realize they are not the only competitors, they will have to ask themselves if they are willing to turn criminal on the gaming company they once worked for and make horrific sacrifices to get ahead.

• Five-issue series.

Nemesis Forever #2

Authors: Mark Millar

Cover Art: Matteo Scalera

Colorists: Giovanna Niro

Letterers: Clem Robins

Illustrators: Matteo Scalera

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-08

Nemesis has a plan to enslave humanity through his digital revolution, but a crack federal agent has infiltrated his team of henchmen and plans to bring him down from the inside. Can she stop him before he realises who she really is? Or does he know already?

• The return of Millarworld's most popular character.

• Five-issue series.

Nocturnals: The Sinister Path #2

Authors: Dan Brereton

Cover Art: Dan Brereton

Colorists: Dan Brereton

Letterers: Lois Buhalis

Illustrators: Dan Brereton

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-15

The curious rag doll Evening finds in the attic of Hemlock House hides a terrifying secret with a weird connection to the strange creatures haunting her own bedroom. Starfish ventures into town mixing with the local riffraff while searching for the Raccoon in his bar. The unhelpful residents have a big surprise awaiting them—in the form of the Gunwitch.

• Four-issue series.

• 31st Anniversary of Dan Brereton's Masterpiece!

• New covers by Dan Brereton.

• Pinups on the back of every issue.

• Variant cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

Powers 25 #2

Authors: Brian Michael Bendis

Cover Art: Michael Avon Oeming

Colorists: Nick Filardi

Letterers: Joshua Reed

Illustrators: Michael Avon Oeming

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

The return of the multi-Eisner award-winning series continues. The original creators of POWERS have returned with a brand-new case featuring brand-new secrets from the Powers universe.

Detective Kutter has an impossible powers case that defies physics and no one is helping her. A dead body with a portal for a face and a super-science conclave determined to cover up whatever happened. All this and the debut of a brand-new Powers detective. And what is The Christian Walker Powers Act?

• Each issue of Powers 25 will feature an all-new variant cover by a Dark Horse All-Star Legend!

• A brand-new ongoing celebrating the 25th anniversary of Powers!

• 12-issue series.

Quick Stops Volume 3 #3

Authors: Kevin Smith

Cover Art: Mark Reihill

Letterers: Andrew Thomas

Illustrators: Mark Reihill

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-29

The Buddy Christ has been subject to a holy heist, and everyone's favorite cannabic duo are at the center of this cardinal calamity. When Jay and Silent Bob's less than immaculate conception of a plan to summon the Angel of Death goes wrong, they find themselves having a holy reunion with none other than their old Dogma buddy, Metatron—Herald of the Almighty, Voice of the one true God, and dropper of divine nuggets of knowledge. Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!

• Kevin Smith returns to the View Askewniverse with the third installment of Quick Stops.

• Four-issue series.

Resident Alien: The Book of Changes #2

Authors: Peter Hogan

Cover Art: Steve Parkhouse

Colorists: Steve Parkhouse

Letterers: Steve Parkhouse

Illustrators: Steve Parkhouse

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

The FBI's "Icarus" program is looking for alien life in America—and they just may be back in Patience soon, looking for Harry and his family! Alien ambassadors from Harry's home planet plan to divert authorities, though, and brew up a distraction from the "top down"—perhaps a permanent one!

• The comics that inspired the TV series!

• Four-issue series.

RoboWolf #2

Authors: Jake Smith

Cover Art: Jake Smith

Colorists: Jake Smith

Letterers: Jake Smith

Illustrators: Jake Smith

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-29

RoboWolf and his crew have come face to face with a double chainsaw wielding foe from their past! If they have any hope of making it to General Masakov in time to pay the ransom for RoboWolf's daughter, they'll have to combine their radical skills and defeat this bloodthirsty monstrosity! Bullets will be fired, roundhouse kicks will be delivered, and a father's love will be tested! To its limits!

• Four issue series.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Tides of Terror #3

Authors: George Mann

Cover Art: Eduardo Mello

Colorists: Michael Atiyeh

Illustrators: Le Beau Underwood, Luis Morocho

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

The situation on board Axil Research Station is dire! Water floods the base as the Jedi try desperately to stop the structure from sinking into the monster-infested depths. Amidst the rescue efforts, Kit Fisto increasingly suspects that this disaster is no accident, and that the perpetrators may still be on board the station…

• Four issue series.

Star Wars: Tales from the Nightlands #2

Authors: Cavan Scott

Cover Art: Francesco Francavilla

Colorists: Vincenzo Riccardi

Letterers: Comicraft

Illustrators: Vincenzo Riccardi

$5.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-15

After his defeat on Cloud City, Luke Skywalker is tormented by Darth Vader's revelation. Is the Dark Lord of the Sith really his father? When a nightmare suggests otherwise, Luke can't resist the opportunity to investigate . . . and comes face-to-face with . . . the Nightlander!

• A chilling, three-issue horror series from a galaxy far, far away . . .

• Written by Cavan Scott, the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Tales from Vader's Castle and a story architect of The High Republic initiative.

• Introducing the Nightlander, a Star Wars boogeyman designed by legendary artist Iain McCaig!

Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #4

Authors: Derek Fridolfs

Cover Art: Diego Galindo

Colorists: Vincenzo Riccardi

Letterers: Nate Piekos

Illustrators: Vincenzo Riccardi

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-08

At the Hawkins National Laboratory, scientists opened a portal to the Upside Down. One day, something stepped into our world from the other side, transforming the sterile research facility into a charnel house. Witness the ill-fated experiment, and the ensuing carnage, that started it all through the Demogorgon's eyes (or lack thereof)!

• The fourth and final eerie story seeing the events of Stranger Things from an all-new perspective.

Texarcanum #3

Authors: Christopher Monfette

Cover Art: Miguel Martos

Colorists: Patricio Delpeche

Letterers: Michael Heisler

Illustrators: Miguel Martos

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-01

To negotiate a truce between two warring families and end the deadly plagues terrorizing the heartland, Avery must infiltrate a lavish, Louisiana riverboat wedding only to square off against ancient Eastern magics. It's Jaws on the Mississippi with a deadly Chinese water dragon and just a dash of swampland Voodoo . . .

• Four-issue series.

The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #4

Authors: Simon Spurrier

Cover Art: Stephen Green

Colorists: José Villarrubia

Letterers: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Illustrators: Stephen Green

$4.99 USD | 32 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-13/16 | Comic Book

In-Store Date: 2025-10-22

Geralt and Tila present the killer to the townsfolk, but where monsters roam, so flows deceit. A decades' long grudge shows its true face. And the Graf's oath is put to the test as the bounty is but one prize to be claimed.

• Series finale!

Arcbound Volume 1

Authors: Scott Snyder, Tom Hardy, Frank Tieri

Illustrators: Ryan Smallman

$29.99 USD | 168 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-12-16

New York Times-bestselling author SCOTT SNYDER and comics titan FRANK TIERI join forces with acclaimed artist RYAN SMALLMAN and Oscar-nominated actor TOM HARDY to bring you a bold new sci-fi saga!

In a future where Earth has become a barren wasteland, Zynitec harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. When Kai, a rising star Mediator in Zynitec's army, is betrayed by his own and left for dead, everything he thinks he believes is thrown into question—and leaves him to discover what it truly means to be human in a world where the boundaries of technology and identity blur.

Collects ARCBOUND #1–#6.

The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Authors: GSC Game World

$54.99 USD | 224 pages | 9 x 12 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-12-02

An oversized full-color hardcover art book chronicling the development of the celebrated return of the beloved S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.

When the Chornobyl power plant mysteriously exploded again in 2006, deadly anomalies emerged from the troubled landscape to threaten humanity. Now stalkers—mercenaries who enter the irradiated zone to recover valuable artifacts with supernatural abilities—must fight for survival against the horrifying mutated monsters that lurk in the ruins of Chornobyl.

GSC Game World and Dark Horse Books present The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a stunning volume featuring an in-depth look at the first-person shooter survival-horror game. See what dangers await you in the Zone!

The Art of Vampire: The Masquerade–Bloodlines 2

Authors: Ian Thomas, Ben Matthews, Michele Nucera, Jordan Grimmer

$54.99 USD | 208 pages | 9 x 12 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-12-02

A hardcover full-color book filled with concept art, game development, and insightful commentary on the Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 video game.

JOIN THE MASQUERADE…

Dive into the development of the long-awaited action role-playing game with this oversized tome, showcasing the art and artistry of the World of Darkness.

In Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 players explore the city of Seattle as an elder vampire, avoiding discovery by mortals while feeding on their blood to survive. Clash and conspire with the secret vampire societies that dwell in the shadows. Discover the abilities hidden in your elder Blood as you align with different clans. The night has never been so full of blood-soaked art to consume!

The Art of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is perfect for fans of the game as well as readers drawn to urban horror, role-playing action, and the monsters that walk among us.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles

Authors: Michael Avon Oeming

Illustrators: Mirko Colak, Lauren Affe, Jimmy Betancourt

$19.99 USD | 72 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh must return to his homeland to investigate political unrest that could point to a secret Order of the Ancients' stronghold. But in uncovering what's behind the chaos and violence in Adulis, Fuladh and Roshan discover a brutal cult oppressing the local peoples, and set out to defeat it.

Fuladh and Roshan, prominent characters from the Assassin's Creed Mirage game, return to Fuladh's homeland of Adulis in North Africa to investigate reports of a possible Order of the Ancients' stronghold. In reality it turns out that a brutal cult has taken over the region under the leadership of a crazed and paranoid leader who worships an elder snake god. He's determined that since the Christian god could not protect their people from war and hardship, they must put their faith in the snake god instead. Fuladh and Roshan partner with some locals to infiltrate the mighty fortress that the cult has taken over to rescue the slaves and end the cult's reign of terror.

Collects Assassin's Creed: Mirage #1–#3.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume IV (Deluxe Edition)

Authors: Jody Houser

Illustrators: Ariana Maher, Diana Sousa, Noah Hayes

$69.99 USD | 152 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-04

Vox Machina returns to investigate a strange disappearance!

Hello! Is anybody home?

After the disappearance of Sir Fince, Vox Machina is tasked with investigating his whereabouts. After some poking and prodding, the team is led to a mysterious basement where dark forces loom. Meanwhile, Vax and Pike face off against a vicious chimera which puts both of their fighting skills to the test, and the rest of the crew navigate an underground cavern in hopes of reuniting with the two. It'll take the help of an unexpected ally to guide the members of Vox Machina to their next objective…the Clasp's headquarters.

This deluxe edition features a stunning, faux-leather cover with an intricate metallic design, along with a gallery-quality lithograph collected in a matching slipcase!

The campaign continues with series IV of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things), Noah Hayes (The Avant-Guards), Diana Sousa (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, Mall Goth), and Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!

Collects Vox Machina Origins IV #1–#6.

ElfQuest: The Original Quest: Book 4–The First War

Authors: Wendy Pini, Richard Pini

Illustrators: Wendy Pini

$29.99 USD | 200 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

The Wolfriders face war with the Northern Troll Warriors in the fourth and final book of the original ElfQuest saga—in full color for the first time from Dark Horse Comics!

"Do you know what war is?"

With that question, Cutter and his companions are plunged into the most dangerous, life-threatening conflict they could never have imagined. In their quest for the legendary lost Palace of the High Ones, they are betrayed by the Gliders of Blue Mountain and left to perish on the snow-swept wastes of the Frozen Mountains.

Now the Wolfriders must face savage Northern Troll Warriors who stand between Cutter's tribe and their goal. Even if they are able to join forces with the pugnacious, stag-riding Go-Back elves, can any elfin alliance survive the sheer force and brutality of the troll army?

Collects ElfQuest: The Original Quest #16–#20.

Frankenstein: New World Volume 2–The Sea of Forever

Authors: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski

Illustrators: Peter Bergting, Clem Robins

$24.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Frankenstein and the young Lilja navigate the world above ground to follow Lilja's vision, but an ancient and familiar evil follows them wherever they go.

The world above appears transformed, but old evil is hiding behind a new mask.

In the follow-up to Hellboy and B.P.R.D., Frankenstein and young Lilja travel across the transformed world to follow a prophetic vision. Along the way, they befriend mysterious people and fight monstrous creatures, all while navigating the metamorphosized natural world above. But the path set by her vision is not clear and easy, and there will be both legendary enemies from Hellboy's history and new horrifying foes that will try to stop them.

Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting return to the New World that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. gave their lives to save.

Collects Frankenstein: New World – The Sea of Forever #1–#4 with sketchbook material.

Heroes of Might and Magic: 30th Anniversary Retrospective

Authors: Neal Hallford

$54.99 USD | 192 pages | 9 x 12 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

Join in on an informative, exciting, and whimsical oversized full-color hardcover volume chronicling thirty years of the beloved fantasy strategy franchise, Heroes of Might and Magic!

When New World Computing released the original Heroes of Might and Magic in 1995, players were elated to take control of bold heroes who led vast armies composed of creatures from modest peasants to fearsome Black Dragons. In the decades that followed, the games have only become more ambitious, featuring thrilling narratives, unforgettable art, and iconic gameplay. Now, readers can learn the secrets behind the development of each main game in the definitive turn-based strategy series through never-before seen art, documentation, and interviews with key members of the creative teams.

The Heroes of Might and Magic: 30th Anniversary Retrospective takes fans of fantasy, turn-based strategy, and nostalgic gaming on an expansive expedition down the heroes' path and beyond. Explore the storied history of one of gaming's most fondly remembered series!

Jupiter's Legacy Library Edition Volume 2

Authors: Mark Millar

Illustrators: Frank Quitely

$49.99 USD | 280 pages | 8 x 12-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic-book masterpiece, a vast epic covering three generations of superheroes from the early 20th Century to the far future.

During the depths of the Great Depression, a mysterious island sent out a call to seven good-hearted people. They returned with fantastic powers and helped the United States through World War 2, The Cold War, and countless crises. They were beloved by all mankind, but their children were a different breed entirely.

Rich, spoiled and growing up in the Hollywood hills without their parents' sense of duty, they grew tired of mankind's ways and decided to murder their parents, take over the world and impose their ideas on a human race they regard as weak and stupid. Brandon Sampson, the son of the two most powerful superheroes who ever lived is their leader, a callow narcissist who always felt in his father's shadow. But his sister Chloe refused to buckle and now leads the resistance movement against the superheroes. She and her super-villain boyfriend are recruiting all the old crooks they drove into hiding with a plan to rescue the world from the people born to save it.

For mature audiences.

Collects Jupiter's Legacy (2015) 1 and 2.

Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion

Authors: Cullen Bunn

Illustrators: Christopher Mitten, Frank Cvetkovic, Piky Hamilton

$19.99 USD | 80 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

Upstairs-downstairs drama meets existential horror in this Edwardian-inspired comics tale of high society and creeping dread.

In a world warped by a strange and corrosive force known as the Ruin, nothing is what it seems, and allies may become abominations in the blink of an eye.

In "Horror at Crane Mansion," investigator for hire Elizabeth Ranseur finds herself in deep when a simple job vetting a wealthy woman's suitors becomes a death trap. Who is a tragic victim, and who is the ruthless hunter?

Created in collaboration with Studio Hermitage and in association with the TTRPG of the same name, Our Brilliant Ruin explores a gilded Edwardian setting where intricate social ties of allegiance and conflict are threatened by the presence of the Ruin—a mysterious force that turns creatures and people into horrific monsters.

Featuring writing by Cullen Bunn, art by Christopher Mitten, colors by Piky Hamilton, letters by Frank Cvetkovic, and covers by Helen Mask.

Collects Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #1–#3.

Rat God

Authors: Richard Corben

$39.99 USD | 184 pages | 8 x 11 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

Eisner Award Hall of Fame inductee Richard Corben's chilling story inspired by the works of H. P. Lovecraft finally collected as part of the new Richard Corben hardcover library.

Terrible things stalk the forests outside Arkham in this chilling original tale from comics master Richard Corben! An arrogant city slicker on a quest to uncover the background of a young woman from the backwoods finds horrors beyond imagining, combining Lovecraftian mutations with Native American legends.

This volume also includes a foreword by Bram Stoker Award–winning author Caitlín R. Kiernan (The Red Tree, The Drowning Girl) as well as both the original black and white and the color version of the long out-of-print "The Rats in the Walls," a Lovecraft-penned tale adapted by Richard Corben!

Collects Rat God #1–#5.

Shadow of the Golden Crane

Authors: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson

Illustrators: Michael Avon Oeming, Clem Robins

$24.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Agent Susan Xiang can solve a dangerous, monster-fueled mystery, but only if she can confront her own family's secrets from the past.

A mysterious B.P.R.D. case in the 1960s forces Agent Sue Xiang to dive into the history of the secretive Golden Crane Society, and into the questions in her own family past as well.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., Panya: The Mummy's Curse) and artist Michael Avon Oeming (Abe Sapien, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956) in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time.

Collects Shadow of the Golden Crane #1–#4 and a sketchbook section.

Sister Imperator

Authors: Corinna Bechko, Tobias Forge

Illustrators: Jimmy Betancourt, Thiago Rocha, Puste

$24.99 USD | 112 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

Sister Imperator, the mysterious and powerful figure from official Ghost lore, has her origins revealed!

Delve into the lore of the band Ghost with Sister Imperator's mysterious origins.

Integral to the band's story since its founding, Sister Imperator is a representative of the Clergy, and has been shrouded in secrecy—until now. Discover her clandestine history and the disturbing events that led her to becoming the woman both loved and feared by so many, from her innocent beginnings in small-town New England to the force behind Ghost.

Created by Tobias Forge of Ghost, featuring writing by Corinna Bechko, art by Puste, colors by Thiago Rocha, letters by Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt, and covers by Mikael Eriksson.

Collects Sister Imperator #1–#4.

For mature audiences.

Tomb Raider Colossal Collection Volume 2

Authors: Dan Jurgens, James Bonny

Illustrators: Tony Daniel, Joe Jusko, Eric Basaldua

$99.99 USD | 944 pages | 8 x 12-3/16 | Hardcover

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

Lara Croft traverses the globe in pursuit of the world's rarest treasures—risking her life to keep these artifacts out of the wrong hands. And, of course, for the thrill of the adventure!

Follow Lara Croft as she tracks down the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine in the Arizona desert, seeks the lost city of El Dorado in the jungles of South America, and journeys to New Zealand in search of a five-thousand-year-old mystical amulet. Adventures abound and the rewards are great, but tomb raiding is a dangerous business. Lara must fight deadly adversaries from megalomaniac tycoons to ancient evil spirits in her pursuit of the world's greatest treasures. Yet there is no peak too perilous or temple too treacherous for Lara Croft!

This colossal, hardcover volume collects issues #0, #1/2, and #35–#50 of the 1999 Top Cow Tomb Raider series, issues #1–#12 of the 2001 Tomb Raider: Journeys series, and five one-shot stories: Origins, Epiphany, Takeover, Arabian Nights, and The Greatest Treasure of All.

Features stories from legendary creators Dan Jurgens, Adam Hughes, Tony Daniel, Billy Tan, Andy Park, and many more!

Avatar: The Last Airbender–Team Avatar Treasury Omnibus

Authors: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Faith Erin Hicks

Illustrators: Peter Wartman, Adele Matera

$29.99 USD | 240 pages | 6 x 9 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Three standalone stories featuring Katara, Toph, and Suki are presented in one omnibus collection for the first time.

What do pirates, prisons, and a Lavabender have in common? It's this collection of Avatar: The Last Airbender stories! Katara has to embrace her tougher side and join a pirate crew to escape the Fire Nation navy, Toph embraces her new role as teacher to some skeptical new students, and Suki's time in the Boiling Rock prison provides a painful lesson that will ultimately strengthen her faith in her friends. These three standalone stories are presented in an omnibus collection for the first time.

Continue the adventure of the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series with adventures written by Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City, Pumpkinheads) and drawn by Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker), with colors by Adele Matera and letters by ComiCraft's Jimmy Betancourt, in collaboration with original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Avatar Studios!

Collects Avatar: The Last Airbender–Katara and the Pirate's Silver, Avatar: The Last Airbender–Toph's Metalbending Academy, and Avatar: The Last Airbender–Suki, Alone.

Black Hammer Volume 9: Spiral City

Authors: Jeff Lemire

Illustrators: Teddy Kristiansen

$24.99 USD | 192 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

The Eisner Award–winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering dystopian story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans!

From the ashes of Black Hammer: The End comes a new era and a brand-new cast of heroes struggling to survive in a chaotic new world set to destroy them.

Following the events of the Second Cataclysm, and the rearranging of the universe, Spiral City finds itself in a new era. Many of its lost heroes have returned, but there is no homecoming parade as anti-superhuman sentiment grows, fueled by recent events, and stoked by Malcolm Gold, the former head of T.R.I.D.E.N.T, now running to become Spiral's new mayor.

Making matters even more dire, Spiral Asylum has been shuttered with many of its low risk, mentally ill superhuman inmates being set loose into the streets of Spiral, specifically the decrepit neighborhood dubbed "Supertown", an area of four city blocks that were decimated in Anti-God's recent attacks and has now become an area for a growing population of homeless superhumans with nowhere else to go. With this reshaped Black Hammer Universe as the backdrop, several new stories begin to unfold and intertwine, creating a rich portrait of some of the lesser-known inhabitants living on the fringes of Spiral City…

A bold new vision for the Black Hammer Universe by series creator Jeff Lemire and legendary artist Teddy Kristiansen (Superman, Grendel).

Collects Black Hammer: Spiral City #1–#7.

Blood Blockade Battlefront Omnibus Volume 2

Authors: Yasuhiro Nightow

Illustrators: Yasuhiro Nightow

$29.99 USD | 696 pages | 4-5/8 x 7-1/4 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

From the creator of the international hit Trigun! Sci-fi insanity continues in the second collection of Yasuhiro Nightow's fast action manga series!

An escaped Blood Breed brings Libra operative Zap Renfro's former master to New Jerusalem, and Zap must once again prove his skills to avoid being dragged back to the harsh training grounds of his school. And though Zap is a formidable fighter, he'll need the assistance of the other Libra agents and his own young apprentice to imprison the Blood Breed before it wreaks untold havoc upon the world!

Collects Blood Blockade Battlefront Volume 4 chapters "One Butler's Blitzkrieg" and "Cherchez L'idole," and Blood Blockade Battlefront Volumes 5–7.

Creepy Archives Volume 11 (Double-Sized Volume)

Authors: Gardner Fox, Steve Skeates

Illustrators: Richard Corben, Reed Crandall, Esteban Maroto

$34.99 USD | 520 pages | 8-3/8 x 10-7/8 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

A DOUBLE SHOT OF TERROR—TWO HORRIFYING VOLUMES IN ONE!

LEGENDARY CREATORS OF LEGENDARY TERROR!

Now in a packed-full double volume with twice as many ghoulish stories, previously collected in Dark Horse's hardcover volumes 11 and 12.

Collecting eight full issues of the legendary series, this double volume paperback edition features some of Warren Publishing's first full-color story offerings from the early '70s and features more of the unique talents that made Creepy so tantalizing and timeless. With a gorgeous cover by Frank Frazetta and stories by comic-book talents Richard Corben, Doug Moench, Tom Sutton, and Reed Crandall, topped off with The Creepy Crawley Castle and Werewolf! games, color Sanjulian covers, creator biographies, and Dear Uncle Creepy letters columns!

Collects Creepy magazine #51–#59.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume IV

Authors: Jody Houser

Illustrators: Ariana Maher, Diana Sousa, Noah Hayes

$19.99 USD | 152 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-04

Vox Machina returns to investigate a strange disappearance!

Hello! Is anybody home?

After the disappearance of Sir Fince, Vox Machina is tasked with investigating his whereabouts. After some poking and prodding, the team is led to a mysterious basement where dark forces loom. Meanwhile, Vax and Pike face off against a vicious chimera which puts both of their fighting skills to the test, and the rest of the crew navigate an underground cavern in hopes of reuniting with the two. It'll take the help of an unexpected ally to guide the members of Vox Machina to their next objective…the Clasp's headquarters.

The campaign continues with series IV of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things), Noah Hayes (The Avant-Guards), Diana Sousa (Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, Mall Goth), and Ariana Maher (James Bond, Xena)!

Collects Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV #1–#6.

Crystal Heart

Authors: Eran Aviram

Illustrators: Aviv Or

$29.99 USD | 336 pages | 7 x 10 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

Tying into the hit Crystal Heart RPG and Savage Worlds, the complete Ennie award-nominated webcomic Crystal Heart is collected for the first time in print!

Join four friends as they dive into the world of TTRPGs with their high stakes adventure in the world of Crystal Heart!

In a world where everyone's heart is made of stone, special agents of an organization called Syn replace their own hearts with mysterious crystals that grant them unique powers, and team up to unearth more of these valuable artifacts around the world. One such team is on course to unearth much more: secrets within their own ranks, as well as the mystery behind the crystals themselves.

Follow Rotem, Guy, Lily, and Game Master Nadav in a TTRPG actual play, as they weave an intriguing story about friendship, fantasy, and world changing magic. Be there with the players as they learn the game, roll dice, discover the world, and shape the narrative in pursuit of the secrets of the crystals.

Tying into the hit Crystal Heart RPG and Savage Worlds, the complete Ennie award-nominated webcomic is collected for the first time in print! Written by Eran Aviram (City of Mist, Legend in the Mist) and illustrated by Aviv Or (Critical Role: Tales of Exandria—Artagan) Crystal Heart offers a unique look into the world of tabletop roleplaying games.

Dracula Book 2: The Brides

Authors: Matt Wagner

Illustrators: Kelley Jones, Rob Leigh, José Villarrubia

$29.99 USD | 136 pages | 8-1/2 x 11 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

For the wives of the infamous vampire, the horrors begins long before Dracula.

Following the massive success of Book 1: The Impaler, Matt Wagner and Kelley Jones continue their story between the lines of Dracula in this second graphic novel volume!

"One of the most eerie and memorable parts of the Dracula legend is the presence of his vamipiric Brides," says writer Matt Wagner. "In both the novel and the litany of screen adaptations, the appearance of these beautiful and seductive sirens is always an indelible part of the narrative. And, of course, this presents us with yet another dark and beguiling story to be told. Who were these women before they became part of Dracula's sinister harem? How and why did he come to claim them as his undead paramours? And what role do they ultimately play in his ongoing saga?"

This 120-page volume dives deeper into the story of Dracula's brides, and the lives and horrors they faced before they married the ultimate evil.

Eerie Archives Volume 11 (Double-Sized Volume)

Authors: Will Eisner, Doug Moench

Illustrators: Richard Corben, Will Eisner, Neal Adams

$34.99 USD | 528 pages | 8-3/8 x 10-7/8 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

A DOUBLE SHOT OF TERROR—TWO HORRIFYING VOLUMES IN ONE!

LEGENDARY CREATORS OF LEGENDARY TERROR!

Now in a packed-full double volume with twice as many ghoulish stories, previously collected in Dark Horse's hardcover volumes 11 and 12.

Collecting eight full issues of Warren Publishing's legendary Eerie horror anthology and nine covers, this double volume paperback edition features the inimitable art of the legendary Bernie Wrightson, Richard Corben, Wally Wood, Will Eisner, and more!

Crack open this tome to read Esteban Maroto's enchanting tales of Dax the Warrior, the explosive introduction of the Hunter the demon killer of the future, a run of breathtaking covers by Sanjulian and Ken Kelly and a do-it-yourself Werewolf! board game top off this fine collection of 1970s horror tales!

Collects Eerie magazine #52–#58 and #60, and the cover for Eerie #59, a reprint issue of Dax the Damned stories that were collected in past Eerie Archives volumes.

The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead

Authors: Eric Powell

Illustrators: Eric Powell

$19.99 USD | 176 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback Original

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Goon, Eisner Award-winner Eric Powell returns with an all-new tale!

A brand new black and white horror graphic novel filled with Powell's brand of humor.

The return to Lonely Street hasn't been easy for the Goon and Franky. And just as they've finally got the various gangs of blood suckers and night stalkers back in line, a new threat appears. Or is it an old one? Mysteries (and backstabbing) abound on the deadly streets of Nameless Town.

Bonus content includes a sketchbook and cover gallery!

Collects The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead! #1-#4.

The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt

Authors: John Allison

Illustrators: Max Sarin

$19.99 USD | 104 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

A new cozy mystery graphic novel from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin, following up to their hit baking murder mystery The Great British Bump-Off.

When wildcat arson hits her new employer right where she lives, Shauna Wickle is drawn into the brutal and vindictive world of quilting, as sisterhood and community needlecraft deteriorate into internecine strife. With the promise of an end to all her financial worries, Shauna must cross enemy lines and infiltrate a cadre of "monsters in human skin". But they seem…so nice?

Collects The Great British Bump-Off: Kill or Be Quilt #1–#4.

Gunnerkrigg Court Volume 3

Authors: Tom Siddell

$34.99 USD | 584 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-11

Tom Siddell's acclaimed, long-running webcomic continues in print!

This paperback volume features new cover art by Siddell, updated interior art, and includes chapters 42-59 of the beloved sci-fi fantasy.

As some of the chapters in Annie and Kat's lives come to a close, unexpected paths forward are revealed. In the wake of a shocking announcement, Annie must navigate the ins and outs of her unexpected new role as the forest medium and all the dangers and mysteries that entails: countless forest denizens that need help, moss ogres and other monsters, and Ysengrin's hot-headedness. When her father finally returns to Gunnerkrigg Court for good, however, Annie has trouble holding herself together. Will she make it through this school year in one piece, or will she be burned by the fiery walls she herself has put up?

Meanwhile, with the help of the robots, Kat is carving out the secrets of the anonymous love letter she received. Initially believing the sender to be the robot Bobby, she is instead shocked to discover who the actual sender is—and even more surprised to realize something about herself. With a happy, optimistic outlook and a new partner at her side, Kat continues her research with aplomb…until a fun summer trip is crashed by a group of zealous robots.

Amidst all of this, the girls say goodbye to a dear friend, learn more about the relationship between the Court and the Forest, and prepare for a visit to the Annan Waters that they will never forget.

Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull

Authors: Tim Seeley

Illustrators: Andrew Dalhouse, AndWorld Design, Freddie E. Williams II

$19.99 USD | 152 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-04

Buckle up for the team-up of a lifetime with The Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull!

When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly 'demon-mage' named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in ETERNIA! It turns out, when you mix Utrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison—and it's brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with The Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is…He-Man is missing in action.

In this thrilling adventure, the Ninja Turtles and He-Man will find themselves pulled together across timelines and cosmos, again and again. A stolen time-scepter causing knots in the universe will cause irreparable damage to all existence unless the Ninja Turtles and He-Man—with the help of apprentice Timestress Renet Tilley—can find and defeat the mysterious force behind all this mayhem.

New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley and Eisner-Award winning illustrator Freddie E. Williams II join forces to bring fans this awesome and long-awaited crossover.

Collects Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #1–#4.

Purgatory Funeral Cakes Volume 1

Authors: Sanho

Illustrators: Sanho

$19.99 USD | 224 pages | 6 x 9 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

A heartwarming and comforting manhwa that's perfect with a cup of tea on a rainy day, featuring gorgeous artwork by Sanho.

Funeral cakes are the final gift from the living to their departed loved ones—and the only comfort on their journey to rebirth.

Baker Margot and her ghostly assistant Miro make specialty cakes for the dearly departed. Each cake is made custom—tailored to the lost individual. Still-living loved ones share their memories of the deceased which serve as inspiration for the flavors and style, creating a truly one-of-a-kind cake.

First, a mystery novelist spends her time volunteering at a hospital to read to patients and meets a blind young woman who grew up in the hospital. The two bond over mystery novels, inspiring the Mystery Novel Crepe cake, a cake made with crepe layers like the pages of a book.

Then, the daughter of a vampire reminisces over her daytime life and the hours that separated her from her night-bound mother, and the moments they shared in an evening primrose field inspiring the Evening Primrose Cupcake.

The love and care put into each cake will surely bring comfort to both living and dead in this heartwarming story of love and loss.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch–Ghost Agents

Authors: Michael Moreci

Illustrators: Michael Atiyeh, Elisabetta D'Amico, Reese Hannigan

$19.99 USD | 120 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

The Bad Batch is back for another heart-pounding adventure set during the Clone Wars!

Join author Michael Moreci and Clone Force 99 for this five-issue mini-series, collected here for the first time.

A daring heist strikes at the heart of the Republic war effort! What has been stolen? A list of Republic ghost agents, whose covert actions across the galaxy provide vital information to the Jedi and their allies.

The Bad Batch are called upon to recover the missing list and bring the thief to justice. Easier said than done! Their mission takes Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech to the seediest corners of the galaxy: Coruscant's underworld and the Kessel Spice mines, to name a few. Along the way, a rogues gallery of notorious smugglers, bounty hunters, and assassins stand between Clone Force 99 and their objective, including Embo, Aurra Sing, and Asajj Ventress! The clones will need all their training, and some unconventional tactics, just to survive! The fate of the Republic depends on it.

Join author Michael Moreci, the bestselling author of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories and Barbaric, along with the up-and-coming penciler/inker duo Reese Hannigan and Elisabetta D'Amico, on this brand-new, action-packed entry in The Bad Batch saga!

Collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch–Ghost Agents #1–#5.

Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy

Authors: Alessandro Ferrari

Illustrators: Andrea Parisi, Davide Turotti, Ingo Romling, Matteo Piana

$19.99 USD | 208 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

Relive the historic Star Wars sequel trilogy with this definitive graphic novel adaptation, collected together for the first time!

Fans and newcomers alike will delight in this beautifully illustrated graphic novel adaptation of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, collected together for the first time!

The Force Awakens, set decades after the original trilogy, finds General Leia Organa's Resistance at war with a sinister new threat: the First Order. After X-wing pilot Poe Dameron is captured by dark warrior Kylo Ren, the scavenger Rey recovers his droid, BB-8, and teams up with Han Solo and an ex-stormtrooper named Finn to aid the Resistance in their mission: finding the exiled Luke Skywalker.

In The Last Jedi, Rey tries to convince a weary Luke to teach her the ways of the Force, while navigating her fledgling bond with the fearsome Kylo Ren! Meanwhile, Finn, Poe, and Rose Tico mount a risky plan to save a weakened Resistance from the First Order's clutches. It all comes to a head in a thrilling battle on a striking salt planet!

The battle between the Resistance and the First Order culminates in The Rise of Skywalker. As Rey and her allies embark on a quest to banish the dark side from the galaxy, their ancient enemy Palpatine threatens to inaugurate a new age of Sith dominance.

Experience the legendary saga as reimagined by bestselling author Alessandro Ferrari and acclaimed artists Matteo Piana and Ingo Römling! Featuring brand new cover art by Eduardo Francisco.

Collects graphic novel adaptations of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Graphic Novel Adaptation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Graphic Novel Adaptation.

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Volume 22

Authors: Stephen McCranie

$14.99 USD | 216 pages | 5-3/4 x 8-1/4 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-04

Before Amy met the boy with no flavor and slowly brought him out of his shell, someone else had tried long and hard to do just that…

Dr. Kim recounts his tragic backstory to Amy. Amy learns about how Dr. Kim began building RFPs, how he came to be working for the FPC, and all about his long and fraught relationship with Oliver. Meanwhile, the discovery of the missing pages from Lesnik's book, along with Sophi's continued interference with his net gear glasses, leads Director Langley to begin to suspect there's a mole in the FPC.

In Volume 22 of Stephen McCranie's Space Boy we learn that there can be healing, even for the wounds that are self-inflicted.

Usagi Yojimbo Volume 41: Ten Thousand Plums

Authors: Stan Sakai

Illustrators: Stan Sakai

$24.99 USD | 160 pages | 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-25

Murder and arson are plaguing the valley of ten thousand plums.

The trees within the valley of ten thousand plums are beautiful to behold. But the umeboshi, or pickled plums, made in the local village are renowned for their strong medicinal properties, and a favorite of the Shogun. As a series of deadly events grip the valley with fear, the Shogun's samurai strongman is immediately suspicious when Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen are found wandering among the prized foliage…can their appearance be a mere coincidence?

A new adventure starring Usagi Yojimbo by legendary creator Stan Sakai, with beautiful color work by HiFi Colour Design! This collection also includes a new introduction from TMNT: The Last Ronin co-writer Tom Waltz, a full cover gallery featuring every comic-book issue variant cover, bonus story notes by Zack Davisson, and afterword text by Stan Sakai!

Collects Usagi Yojimbo: Ten Thousand Plums #1-#5.

Yojimbot Volume 2: Nights of Rust

Authors: Noiry, Sylvain Repos

$19.99 USD | 168 pages | 7 x 10 | Trade Paperback

In-Store Date: 2025-11-18

On a Japanese theme park island deserted by humanity, there are still some who stand against tyranny. They are THE YOJIMBOTS, a group of robots who live by the code of the samurai.

For fans of Lone Wolf and Cub, Ronin, Usagi Yojimbo, and the video game Stray, the Yojimbot Volume 2: Nights of Rust graphic novel is a visual spectacle of color, style, and sword play. Available in the US for the first time!

Aided by a mysterious robot, Hiro and the Yojimbots miraculously escaped the vicious attacks by the brutal Topu and his drones. For the last several months Hiro has been hiding out, working tirelessly to charge and repair his friends. But Hiro can't hide forever. He must venture out once again to find a way off of the island—and this time he has a plan.

But unfortunately for Hiro and his companions, Topu has plans of his own…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!