Red Hood #1 Preview: Jason Todd's Bullet-Fueled Vacation

Red Hood #1 hits stores this Wednesday, bringing mature readers content as Jason Todd trades Gotham for New Angelique's corrupt streets.

Article Summary Red Hood #1 launches September 10th, starring Jason Todd as he leaves Gotham for New Angelique’s crime-ridden streets.

Jason brings his guns, trauma, and penchant for violence to face a superpowered serial killer and a grim conspiracy.

The mature readers’ series pairs Red Hood with Huntress as two Bat-family black sheep unravel corruption and chaos.

ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES! Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him.

RED HOOD #1

DC Comics

0725DC016

0725DC017 – Red Hood #1 Jim Lee Cover – $5.99

0725DC018 – Red Hood #1 Jae Lee Cover – $5.99

0725DC019 – Red Hood #1 Brian Bolland Cover – $5.99

0725DC020 – Red Hood #1 Gabriele Dell Otto Cover – $5.99

0725DC021 – Red Hood #1 Kyuyong Eom Cover – $7.99

0725DC022 – Red Hood #1 Blank Cover – $5.99

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES! Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him.

In Shops: 9/10/2025

SRP: $4.99

