Red Hood in a Winter Wonderland in Batman Urban Legends #5 [Preview]

Batman Urban Legends #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, with four stories for eight bucks. Two bucks a story? What is this, 2001? In this preview, we find Jason Todd facing off with Cheer and Mister Freeze. Check it out below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #5

DC Comics

0521DC060

0521DC061 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #5 CVR B TYLER KIRKHAM VAR – $7.99

0521DC062 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #5 CVR C MIMI YOON VAR – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Finch

Story by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, RYAN BENJAMIN, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND SWEENEY BOO

Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city? Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think! Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show. Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.

In Shops: 7/13/2021

SRP: $7.99