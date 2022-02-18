Red Sitha Gets Mirka Andolfo Spinoff In Dynamite May 2022 Solicits

Three launches from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2022, Vampirella Strikes #1 by Tom Sniegoski and Jonathan Lau, Elvira In Horrorland #1 by David Avallone and Silvia Califano, and Red Sonja: Red Sitha #1 by Mirka Andolfo and Valentina Pinti, all in Dynamite Entertainment's May 2022 solicits and solicitations.

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of savior in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Dave Acosta

"Elvira is back, and she's going PSYCHO!

The Mistress of the Dark has discovered that films create their own pocket dimensions, and now she's lost in the Multiverse of Movies! Will she find her way home, or is it just a big Hitchcock-tease? Join writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (the upcoming "Death of Elvira") for a comic you shouldn't show mother: she just goes a little mad sometimes.

All the fun, thrills, and spills under a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano, and an amazing Elvira photo cover!

"Once again David Avallone proves to be a master of pulp storytelling as well as the double entendre. He captures Elvira's personality brilliantly and pretty much every interaction that she has is brilliantly written. Overall. Brilliant fun."- SciFiPulse.net

David Avallone is a freelancer from a long line of freelancers, born to a pulp fiction writer (Michael Avallone) and women's rights activist (Frances Avallone).

Since graduating from Bard College in 1987, David has been involved mostly in independent film production (as a writer, editor, director, producer, actor, etc.). In 2014 he branched out into comic book writing, mostly with Dynamite Comics. With them, he's written LEGENDERRY: VAMPIRELLA, TWILIGHT ZONE: THE SHADOW, DOC SAVAGE: RING OF FIRE, BETTIE PAGE and ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK. For American Mythology, he's written ZORRO: SWORDS OF BLOOD, and for Kevin Eastman Studios he's writing DRAWING BLOOD and THE RADICALLY REARRANGED RONIN RAGDOLLS."

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

BEHOLD…THE DAUGHTER OF FIRE.

Once possessed by Xamul, the spirit of the flame that possessed her, Sitha The Red has chosen to follow the path of the sword, inspired by the courage of her adopted mother, RED SONJA. Ten years have gone by, and Sitha is a young bounty hunter, always on the trail of the most dangerous criminals in the kingdom of Aquilonia! Until one day, someone returns from her past to involve her in a mission bordering on suicide…

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

The year is 2052, and the United States of America has fractured into warring powers. But has a savior awakened in the form a man with no memories and mysterious superpowers? Haunted by visions of patriotic heroes being hunted down, and accompanied by Black Terror troops, this John Doe is captured by the maniacal Clown. How can he save a nation if he can't even save himself?

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BALDWINS BIG ADVENTURE HC

DYNAMITE

MAR220616

(CA) Curiosity Books

Baldwin is a simple Switcher Train whose job is to move trains, cars, and cabooses around the train yard, readying them for their long-haul journeys. In reality, he aspires to be like his father, Big Al, the most famous of the world's steam engines-but new and powerful diesel engines are now replacing the older steam engines. After Big Al doesn't return from a long journey, Baldwin sets out along the wide-open rails in search of his father, along with his best friend Bobber the caboose. Baldwin's Big Adventure is the story of the relationship between a son and father, friendship in the face of the unknown, and learning how to grow into who you want to become. This is a tale that continues to chug around every bend toward the horizon and ultimate goal-even if it starts with just a small, unassuming switcher train with a giant heart!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ELVIRA MISTRESS DARK CLASSIC YEARS OMNIBUS TP

DYNAMITE

MAR220628

(W) Various (A) Various

"The Elvira Mistress of the Dark Classic Years Omnibus is the first volume reprinting the highly sought-after tales originally published by Claypool Comics. With this deluxe volume, fans can turn back the clock to 1993. Bill Clinton was president, Jurassic Park ruled the box office, and just like today, Elvira was her legendary horror host self.

In these beloved adventures Elvira must contend with teen werewolves, killer clowns, aliens, a high school reunion, pro wrestling, and more! Plus, special Halloween, Christmas, and Easter stories.

The book covers 26 issues, rounding out to a massive 600-page tome and Dynamite is sneaking in extra bonuses amounting to .666 of an issue. That's right gals and ghouls, 26.666 comics in one massive book! Spooky!

A bountiful bevy of talented creators contributed to these adventures. Known for his love of the macabre and the flirty, Paul Dini of Batman fame lent his hand. While this first volume also compiles all of the plentiful pages written by Kurt Busiek (Avengers, Astro City). Claypool head honcho Richard Howell (Vision & the Scarlet Witch) and Frank Strom also contributed writing. While on the art side, Tom Simonton is beloved by Elvira fans for his early contributions to the series, as well as John Heebink. X-Men fans will thrill to the lines of Dave Cockrum on stories, and Dynamite's Vampirella fans will love to see Louis LaChance. Other stars inside include Dan Spiegle, Fred Hembeck, and Neil Vokes.

Collecting ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DARK (1993) #1-27."

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 39.99

