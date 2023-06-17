Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 920london, image comics

Remy Boydell's 920London, Now a Music Track From Rook and ESPer99

2019 saw the publication of the solo graphic novel debut of Remy Boydell with 920London from Image Comics, telling an anthropomorphic furry story of two emo slackers in 2005 just north of London waiting for the end of the world n and following a doomed romance. More than friends, less than lovers, the two main characters of the 920London graphic novel are trying to grow 'shrooms before the world ends. And now, four years later, it has inspired a emocore song with the same name, by musicians Rook and ESPer99. The video uses imagery, themes and language from the comic book. Though it is a bit louder.

"To me, 920London is a book about a really specific type of loneliness, a stubborn hope that somewhere out there the world will finally begin, even though you secretly know the grey skies go on forever," said Rook. "I felt really inspired to write a song based on the spark of denial in the book." Boydell added: "920London has been kind of a sleeper hit, I'm really grateful that people have been enjoying it. The song captures the feeling of the book so well that it's scary."

Rook and ESPer99 were both in the band rook&normie together, with ESPer99 also in Sandaphon and watchusdiedotcom, and Rook in Black Dresses and Angel Electronics. Rook also recently released the game Fallow.

It's not the only song to be inspired by the graphic novel. I Don't Want The Drugs by Elias And The Error created a simple video using imagery from the comic book. It does seem to continue to be a more influential graphic novel. There are probably papers to be written.

Remy Boydell also wrote for Brandon Graham's The Island and drew for Chainmail Bikini and The Pervert graphic novel written by Michelle Perez.

