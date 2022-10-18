Renee Montoya & The Penguin In Current DC Comics Continuity (Spoilers)

Renee Montoya, Police Commissioner of Gotham City and vigilante The Question. But how long will that last until the classic holder of that role, Jim Gordon returns to take it. It could be longer than you might think. Today sees the publication of GCPD: The Blue Wall and Batman: One Bay Day: The Penguin, and there is something of note.

In GCPD: The Blue Wall, not only is Renee Montoya, Police Commissioner of Gotham City, but the series reflects recent Batman continuity, with Renee having considered switching up to be Police Commissioner of Gotham City, and reflecting the most recent issues of I Am Batman when doing so. For a series that felt like it would be set out of modern continuity concerns, it is placed slam bang in the middle of today's Batman comic book series.

While in today's Batman: One Bay Day: The Penguin, part of a series that have very much been twisted takes on classic DC canon, including Jim Gordon as Commissioner, in this comic, it's Renee Montoya, Police Commissioner of Gotham City.

This kind of thing indicates that the classic canon is shifting from Gordon to Montoya.

The Penguin is also exhibiting themes of nostalgia, for a more innocent time of organised crime.

As for continuity, the Penguin looks somewhere between his usual self and his plastic surgery-altered version from recent Batman issues.

I mean, most of the time.

Still, it's not long until he is back in the top hat, tails and umbrella.

Both comic books are published today…

GCPD THE BLUE WALL #1 (OF 6) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it's ever seen. But Renee can't do it alone–in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele. This six-part miniseries is a thought-provoking and riveting story of everyday people trying to do good in the midst of a flawed system. No one said protecting a city like Gotham would be easy. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022 BATMAN ONE BAD DAY PENGUIN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

(W) John Ridley (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The Penguin's criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he'll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he's built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn't in the form of the Umbrella Man? A crime epic from the team behind the critically acclaimed Other History of the DC Universe, John Ridley and Giuseppe Camuncoli–don't miss it!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022