The Riddler Proves He's Batman's Most Dangerous Villain Of All

We all know The Riddler. Question marks, clues to be solved, giant typewriters, mid-life crises and occasional naked conspiracy theories. And he even got the role in the big Batman movie, with Paul Dano trying to scrub out what Jim Carrey had left behind him. There has been the idea that the Riddler would be a lot more. And today's Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerads – just as The Killing Joke did with The Joker – this comic attempts to underline the ultimate seriousness of the threat to Batman posed by The Riddler, beyond any other.

As the preview showed, it started with The Riddler revealing he was behind The Joker's Killing Joke moment of crippling Babara Gordon. But there is more, much more. Beginning with his earliest years, as a student murderer.

But then reveals to Batman that he knows everything. Everything. Everything.

Revealing that he not only knows all about Batman and Bruce Wayne, but has access to it all as well.

But it would just be so boring for the Riddler to defeat him that way. But also, where's the proof?

That is, of course, how the Batman solves every problem. But how much of a solution would this be?

And from this moment, the Riddler becomes the Batman's greatest threat of all time. As he has proved, if he can evade all of Batman's security features, there is literally nothing he can do to stop the Riddler from killing a Robin, starting with Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain, short of killing him. This isn't about the Riddler's One Bad Day that turned him. This is Batman's One Bad Day that he will always have to live with, hanging over his shoulder, the Riddler will always be there… and in one stroke has pushed himself to the very top of Batman's Rogue Gallery. Will the subsequent One Bad Day one-shots be able to follow suit?

