The Future Of The Penguin For DC Comics (Batman #127 spoilers)

In Batman #125, from Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, we learned of the death of The Penguin, conducted in such a fashion that framed Batman for his murder. And may have, unbeknownst to the Penguin, been responsible for triggering the Failsafe mechanism to take Batman down. Which plays out in Batman #127, published tomorrow.

The back-up strip has seen Catwoman tracking down the children of the Penguin, across Gotham, for his legacy. But in previous Batgossip, Bleeding Cool posted "Did the Penguin really fake his death and is currently residing in a Metropolis flower shop after getting a nose job and looking more like the Penguin in the Batman movie played by Colin Farrell? Quitting the criminal life, starting again, and selling flowers? How long will he spend sniffing the magnolias?". Catwoman Nation on Twitter tweeted out the following image with someone appearing to be reading The Times newspaper all the way from London.

Well, that was interesting. And might be the one way to defeat Failsafe. That's if Failsafe could recognise Cobblepot now without a DNA scrub.

As were the replied. Okay, well, we can't let Twitter outdo Bleeding Cool, so from tomorrow's Batman #127, the return of you know you, looking very different indeed, and talking to Catwoman.

The new look for The Penguin, very much alive, somewhere between the new movie version of him in prosthetics played by Colin Farrell and… well, Donald Trump. Apparently there are good people on both sides.

BATMAN #127 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022