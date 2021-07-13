Revisiting the Prequels in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace GN [Preview]

Did The Phantom Menace get a bad rap? Decades after the release of the first film of the controversial Star Wars prequel trilogy, many fans have a different perspective of the film, with both the passage of time and the release of arguably far worse Star Wars changing things in hindsight. This week, IDW publishes a young readers graphic novel adaptation of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, offering fans an opportunity to reevaluate their thoughts on the film. Or maybe not. Maybe we just needed to fill 300 words to meet the minimum word count in this preview article. Judge for yourself by checking out the preview below.

Experience the excitement and thrill of the epic Star Wars movies in this young-reader friendly adaptation of Episode I!

Peace reigns in the Galaxy, guarded by the thousand-years old Jedi Order. But dark forces plot in the shadows to restore the power of the Sith, long believed gone. Unaware of this evil plan, two Jedi knights rescue Queen Amidala of Naboo and discover a young boy who could forever change the fate of the universe.

Capturing the galaxy-spanning action of The Phantom Menace, experience Episode I as a beautiful graphic novel combining the epic wonder of Star Wars with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs. This all-ages graphic novel is a must-read for longtime fans and a great introduction for young newcomers!

