Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alcon Interactive, rpg, sci-fi, The Expanse, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Launches Closed Beta With New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn showing off some of the Closed Beta mechanics, as the test has been launched

Article Summary The Expanse: Osiris Reborn launches its Closed Beta with a new gameplay mechanics trailer.

Game draws from the book and TV series, blending hard sci-fi and realism with engaging action.

NASA's Leroy Chiao consulted for authentic space movement, food, and daily life in zero-G.

Magnetic boots and muffled sound balance realism with satisfying gameplay and combat feedback.

Owlcat Games and Alcon Interactive have released a new trailer for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, showing off the Closed Beta as the test is out now. This is basically a three and a half minute guide to what players in the Beta can experience, as they go through many of the mechanics and experiences you'll see in this phase of the game. Or for those who weren't able to join in, a chance to see what the game is like before the next testing phase. You can enjoy the trailer above as the game launches on PC and console in Spring 2027.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is based on the book series and TV show. The Expanse is famous for taking a "hard" approach to the science-fiction genre, incorporating real-world scientific theories and practices. In order to make life in space in-game as faithful to the original as possible, while at the same time creating a fun gaming experience, Owlcat collaborated with former NASA pilot and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, incorporating his experience on how he moved, breathed, and even ate in space. For example, astronauts tend to favor spicy food in order to regain some of the loss of sensation that comes from living on a space station for months or years at a time — this is reflected in-game with characters clearly having a craving for fiery food!

On the other hand, the team had to move away from a purely realistic depiction of life in space at some points, so the gameplay didn't suffer. Real astronauts use tethers when they leave the security of their ships and space stations, but since this would be cumbersome in a video game, magnetic boots were introduced as a compromise. The same approach applies to combat: firearm ballistics and recoil work differently in zero-G than on solid ground, and famously, there is (almost) no sound in space. However, since sound effects and weapon feedback are important elements of what makes combat in games feel good, the team had to find a compromise. Sound in-game is muffled, but players can still get feedback in the form of vibrations, breathing, and radio sound.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!