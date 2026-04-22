Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Kayau, my little pony, My Little Pony Trading Card Game

My Little Pony Trading Card Game Launches In U.S. on May 1

My Little Pony Trading Card Game: Friendships Begins has been given an official launch date for the U.S. as it arrives on May 1

Article Summary My Little Pony Trading Card Game: Friendships Begins launches in the U.S. on May 1 with Kayao and Hasbro

Based on Friendship is Magic series, the game offers quick, strategic play for ages six and up

Players build decks with ponies, actions, scenes, and stories to recreate magical adventures

Collect 68 card types, including rare Mane 6 cards, with unique artwork and dazzling finishes

Tabeltop developer Kayau and publisher Hasbro have confirmed the official U.S. launch for My Little Pony Trading Card Game: Friendships Begins, as the game arrives on May 1. Inspired by the Friendship is Magic TV series, this game will give you the chance to play as several characters from the show with a unique set of game mechanics that play a little differently from other titles you may be used to. The game has already been out in China since April 2025, so this is the Western market's first crack at a game that has already been proven to be popular. All filled with sparkles, friendship, and the kindest of competitions. We have more details about the game for you here, as starter decks will start hitting GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Barnes & Noble, along with local hobby shops. next Friday.

Get Ready To See People Flip Tables Over My Little Pony!

My Little Pony Trading Card Game: Friendships Begins combines the beloved storytelling of the My Little Pony Friendship is Magic animated series with innovative gameplay. The game is designed to engage both TCG enthusiasts and My Little Pony fans of all ages, age six and up, who value strategy, creativity, and friendship – it's quick to learn and only takes 20-30 minutes to play.

Two players face off, each building a deck of ponies, actions, and items to tell their own story. On each turn, you draw cards and send your ponies forward in the Adventure Area, using clever card combos to overcome challenges and move through your tale. Story Cards recreate pivotal stories of friendship; Scene Cards provide the setting for the story and can reveal a pony's magical powers; and Character Cards are packed with personality, force of harmony, and inspiration to help move the story forward. Strategy, timing, and friendship help you advance faster than your opponent—the first player to complete their story wins!

Every card vividly brings to life beloved characters, iconic scenes, and the fairytale charm of the My Little Pony series in unique artistic styles. From shimmering foils to embossed textures and laser etching, each card has striking depth and sparkle that make it a work of art.

Each starter deck includes a 70-card ready-to-play deck used to create a Main Deck, Scene Deck, and Story Deck, and three booster packs with five cards in each pack. Players can collect 68 card types across nine rarity levels, including Shining Ruby Rare (RR) Cards that feature the Mane 6 and their elements of harmony illustrated with vibrant colored pencils and lush oil painting textures; and Shining Emerald Rare (ER) Cards that showcase iconic Equestrian landmarks themed for each of the Mane 6 with exclusive day/night variations. Two starter decks are required to play the game, one for each player. Fans can collect all six decks and mix and match to create their own custom playing decks.

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