Street Fighter 6: Ingrid Will Join As Latest DLC Character in May 2026

Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: capcom, street fighter

Street Fighter 6: Ingrid Will Join As Latest DLC Character on May 28

Street Fighter 6 confirmed the arrival of its next DLC character, as Ingrid makes a return to the series when she arrives on May 28

Article Summary Street Fighter 6 adds Ingrid as the next DLC fighter, marking her long-awaited return to the series on May 28, 2026.

Ingrid closes out Street Fighter 6 Year 3 content after fan demand and producer hints that her comeback needed time.

Her Street Fighter 6 moveset uses Sun Crests, projectiles, counters, teleports, and combo tools built around solar power.

Ingrid’s three Street Fighter 6 Super Arts include Shining Sun, Order of the Sun, and the full-screen Cosmic Ray.

Capcom has revealed the next fighter on the way to Street Fighter 6, as Ingrid will return to the series as the latest DLC character. Ingrid has been a character that a lot of fans were clamoring for to return, but in multiple interviews with producers, it was stated that certain things would need to take place for that to happen. It sounds like the stars have finally aligned, as she will join the game on May 28, as she will be the final character of Year 3's content. We have preliminary info from the team below, along with her trailer, to give you an idea of how she'll play in the game.

Ingrid Makes Her Magnificent Return in Street Fighter 6

Don't stare directly at her or she'll blind you with her projectiles before teleporting right in your face. Ingrid's first Terran vacation occurred in Capcom Fighting Evolution in 2004, before she quickly tore through the fabric of reality again to appear in Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX in 2006. While Ingrid has never been shy about using her magical maneuvers to put the hurt on her opponents.

Sun Crests: Ingrid infuses herself with the power of the sun up to four times to imbue her attacks with additional hits, range, and follow up options.

Ingrid infuses herself with the power of the sun up to four times to imbue her attacks with additional hits, range, and follow up options. Sun Shot: Ingrid shoots a dazzling ball of light in front of her that briefly pauses before launching at a different angle or speed depending on the button pressed and how long it is held.

Ingrid shoots a dazzling ball of light in front of her that briefly pauses before launching at a different angle or speed depending on the button pressed and how long it is held. Sun Flare: Ingrid shoots a beam of light forward with both heavy and light versions that respectively spend or gather Sun Crests for combo options.

Ingrid shoots a beam of light forward with both heavy and light versions that respectively spend or gather Sun Crests for combo options. Solar Burst: A downward beam of light Ingrid projects diagonally while in the air. Like Sun Flare, the light version stores a Sun Crest and the other versions use Crests for amplified properties.

A downward beam of light Ingrid projects diagonally while in the air. Like Sun Flare, the light version stores a Sun Crest and the other versions use Crests for amplified properties. Sun Rise: A spinning attack with light, medium, and heavy variants that can open up powerful combo opportunities.

A spinning attack with light, medium, and heavy variants that can open up powerful combo opportunities. Sun Veil: A counterattack that nullifies incoming damage and knocks the attacker down. While it can absorb projectiles, it won't stop Super Arts or any attacks that hit multiple times.

A counterattack that nullifies incoming damage and knocks the attacker down. While it can absorb projectiles, it won't stop Super Arts or any attacks that hit multiple times. Vanishing Sun: A short-range teleport with three different destinations to confuse opponents while attacking or create distance on defense.

A short-range teleport with three different destinations to confuse opponents while attacking or create distance on defense. Shining Sun: Ingrid's Level 1 Super Art Sun where she attacks with a series of magical kicks.

Ingrid's Level 1 Super Art Sun where she attacks with a series of magical kicks. Order of the Sun: Ingrid's Level 2 Super Art allows her to fire a beacon of light into the sky and depending on the button pressed, a shower of solar power rains down upon her foes.

Ingrid's Level 2 Super Art allows her to fire a beacon of light into the sky and depending on the button pressed, a shower of solar power rains down upon her foes. Cosmic Ray: Ingrid's Level 3 Super Art gives a glimpse of her ultimate power as she fires an energy beam capable of reaching opponents even on the other side of the screen.

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