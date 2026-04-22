Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: sega, Sonic Rumble Party

Sonic Rumble Party Celebrates Its Half-Year Anniversary

Sonic Rumble Party has released a new update celebrating the game's half-year anniversary with new content, events, and more

Article Summary Sonic Rumble Party celebrates its half-year anniversary with a new update packed with events, rewards, and shop content.

Pounce Shadow, the Skin Design Contest winner, is now available in Sonic Rumble Party through May 27 in the shop.

The Half Anniversary Wasteland Event adds missions, free and premium passes, plus five new themed Sonic Rumble Party skins.

Shadow 20th Anniversary items return, while the Sonic and the Secret Rings event continues with limited-time rewards.

SEGA has launched an all-new event in Sonic Rumble Party, as they are celebrating the game's half-year anniversary. Yes, it's one of those weird anniversary things that some titles do, where it's not a solid year, it's an achievement. But hey, there's new content, new events, free goodies, and more. We have the rundown from the developers below of everything you can expect to see, as the update is available in the game right now.

Celebrate a Half Year of Fast Party Fun in Sonic Rumble Party

Design Contest Winner Pounce Shadow Debuts

Pounce Shadow, the winning entry from our user-driven Skin Design Contest, is now available in-game. This Skin can be obtained in the Red Star Ring Shop from today, Wednesday, April 22, until Wednesday, May 27, at 12:00 AM PT.

Half Anniversary Wasteland Event

Wasteland Event: To celebrate the Half Anniversary, a mission event themed around Wasteland will run from today, Wednesday, April 22, until Wednesday, May 13 at 12:00 AM PT.

To celebrate the Half Anniversary, a mission event themed around Wasteland will run from today, Wednesday, April 22, until Wednesday, May 13 at 12:00 AM PT. Season Passes: Two types of passes will be available. The Free Pass contains the Green Runner Chao Buddy, while the Premium Pass includes the Wasteland Shadow Skin and the Wasteland Chao Buddy. Exclusive icons and effects are also available as mission rewards.

Two types of passes will be available. The Free Pass contains the Green Runner Chao Buddy, while the Premium Pass includes the Wasteland Shadow Skin and the Wasteland Chao Buddy. Exclusive icons and effects are also available as mission rewards. New Skins: Five new Skins fitting the event's theme—Wasteland Surge, Wasteland Metal Sonic, Wasteland Knuckles, Wasteland Zavok, and Wasteland Zazz—will join the shop lineup!

Revival Lineup (Shadow 20th Anniversary)

The Sonic Rumble Party Half Anniversary Bundle, featuring the Emerl Skin and Doom's Eye Buddy, will be available. Additionally, the Motorsport Shadow Skin and Mini ARK Buddy will return to the shop lineup. Starting today, Wednesday, April 22, special items from the Shadow the Hedgehog 20th Anniversary Contents will return to the shop.

Sonic and the Secret Rings Event

Secret Rings Event – The mission event inspired by Sonic and the Secret Rings remains available until Tuesday, May 5 at 12:00 AM PT. The Free Pass includes the Magic Lamp Buddy, while the Premium Pass features the Sinbad the Sailor Skin and Shahra Buddy. The exclusive Darkspine Sonic Skin is currently available for a limited time.

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