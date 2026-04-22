Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Chase Isn't Going Well in a New Clip

Lucasfilm and Disney have released a clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu. As everyone else is getting chased, we see that Grogu's version of helping might be deadly.

Article Summary Disney releases a new action-packed clip from The Mandalorian and Grogu, showcasing a chaotic chase scene.

Grogu attempts to help during the chase, but his involvement leads to even more mayhem for the crew.

Box office projections estimate an opening between $75-85 million for The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Animation fans will be excited to see Zeb taking on a larger role alongside Grogu and the Mandalorian.

You know we're in the final lap or laps of a movie when Disney starts to release clips online, and that's where we are with The Mandalorian and Grogu. Tickets just went on sale so early box office numbers haven't quite started rolling in yet, but the earliest guesses are putting it around the $75-$85 million mark which everyone is going to immediately say means the movie is a failure. However, the previous round of Star Wars movies heavily contributed to the buckwild box office of the mid-2010s, right up until just before the pandemic. So, trying to compare those numbers won't work, because these two movies might as well exist in different realities. The world of the previous era of Star Wars was released in is very different from now, and if Lucasfilm can't see that, then they deserve to have their movies crash and burn.

As for this clip, it's going to continue to make animation fans happy and it's clear a character like Zeb is going to be around for more than just the opening scene. When we saw the first 20 minutes or so of The Mandalorian and Grogu at CinemaCon, Zeb was present, but only for that scene and maybe the third act. It looks like that isn't the case. Also, Grogu is not going to take after his Dad when it comes to piloting.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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