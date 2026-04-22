Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: DwarfLab, Telescope

DwarfLab Releases New Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope

DwarfLab has a new option for stargazers who love using their mobile devices, as the Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope is out on the market

Article Summary DwarfLab launches the Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope, a compact 820g stargazing and astrophotography device priced at $400.

The DwarfLab Mini uses app-based setup, auto object finding, and tracking to make astronomy faster and easier for beginners.

Key specs include a Sony IMX662 sensor, 150mm f/5 lens, built-in filters, 64GB storage, and a four-hour battery.

DwarfLab packs 90-second exposures, equatorial mount mode, and solar filtering into a highly portable smart telescope.

DwarfLab has unveiled a new smart device for those who love to go stargazing with modern tech, as they have launched the Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope. This has been designed to be the smallest smart telescope made to date, as it provides all of the visual and technological capabilities of bigger models in a more compact setup that allows it to be a lot more portable. It weighs around 820 grams, has an easy setup that is app-based, automatically locates and tracks celestial objects based on where you are on the planet, and can capture long-exposure images. We have mroe info about it from the company, along with a few extra images and videos, as it's currently on sale for $400.

Scan The Skies With DwarfLab's Latest Smart Telescope

Against this backdrop, DwarfLab is highlighting its Dwarf Mini Smart Telescope, a compact, app-controlled device designed to make astrophotography significantly more accessible. Weighing just 820g and capable of setting up in minutes, the telescope automatically locates and tracks celestial objects, enabling users to capture long-exposure images without the complexity traditionally associated with astronomy equipment.

Despite its compact form, the device incorporates a Sony IMX662 sensor, a 150 mm f/5 telephoto lens, and built-in astro, dark frame, and narrow band filters, enabling it to capture a range of subjects from meteor trails and lunar detail to brighter deep-sky objects. With up to 90-second exposures and app-based control, it offers a streamlined alternative to traditional telescope setups. As space continues to trend across mainstream media and social platforms, the combination of accessible hardware and a busy astronomical calendar is expected to drive increased interest in hands-on stargazing and astrophotography content.

Weight of 820 g or 29 oz

1/2.8 inch Sony IMX662 sensor with 1080P resolution and 2.9 µm pixels

150 mm f/5 telephoto lens with 30 mm aperture

Three built-in filters, including dark frame, astro, and narrow band

External solar filter included

360-degree motorized mechanism for automated object finding

Up to 90-second exposures using equatorial mount mode

7000 mAh battery providing up to four hours of operation

64 GB of built-in storage

Rapid setup from unboxing to shooting in approximately three minutes

App-based control for streamlined operation

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!