Rewriting The History Of The Justice Society Of America (Spoilers) Harley Quinn is intent on screwing up the Multiverse, which involves a quick fly-by, passing the original line-up of the Justice Society of America.

But in the Justice Society Of America #3 out today, we get a more detailed run through the characters and their histories together, under a Bizarro assault.

Anyone who wishes to read anything into Alan Scott wearing a beard these days, is of course, free to do so.

As well as, potentially, rewriting the future of Jakeem thunder and the genie Yz, perhaps without Johnny? This is, after all, a new Justice Society of America… or, at least one of them. There is a big multiverse out there, as Harley Quinn is endeavouring to discover – and screw up all by herself.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #3 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Huntress's journey to save the Justice Society of America lands her smack dab in the middle of the 1940s at the birth of the team! Can Huntress and the present-day JSA work together long enough to figure out how to stop the strike on the '40s team?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023

MULTIVERSITY HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #1 (OF 6) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Logan Faerber (CA) Amanda Conner

Harley's back in Coney for a long-overdue reunion with old friends, old haunts, and…an old time machine? You heard right! A mysterious benefactor has left Harley a time machine, and after giving it about a half second of thought, she decides to take it for a joyride. What could go wrong, right? Funny you should ask. Turns out a quick trip through time can screw up a few things…namely, the entire DC Universe!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/14/2023